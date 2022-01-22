Cameras used by Instagram's highest-earning pro photographers

Have you ever wondered what camera your favourite photographer on Instagram is using? Well, now we know thanks to research from Giggster, that has revealed the most popular cameras used by today's highest-earning photographers.

The research also looks at which photographers earn more money from social media posts than traditional print sales.

Now, onto the research…

The highest-earning photographer overall on Instagram is Nature photographer Paul Nicklen, earning over £16,000 per post. Nicklen also can earn the most for his prints, with his highest prices print for sale at £59,955.

And the camera Paul Nicklen uses? That would be the Sony A9 II and Sony A7R IV. Two of the best mirrorless cameras you can get.

What's interesting is that you could say that Nature is the highest-earning type of photography on Instagram, with six nature photographers making the top 10 highest earners.

Check out Paul Nicklen's post below:

A post shared by Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) A photo posted by on

In a close second is fashion photographer Mario Testino, with their highest priced print sitting at £59,603 and the potential to earn £12,082 per post.

Testino uses the mega 100MP Hasselblad H6D.

Rounding out the top three is nature photographer Chris Burkard, who could make £12,268 per post and uses the Sony A7R IV.

Tyler Quiel, CEO of Giggster has commented on how Instagram and Photography go hand in hand in 2021/22:

“Instagram is often about grabbing attention, but you move on very quickly. Images that require time to interpret will often not do as well on Instagram - people will just pass it by and not give it the attention it deserves - In comes the art of print. These narrative images often deserve spaces on magazine covers, on peoples walls and in galleries, places where time can be spent to appreciate.

Photographers, both traditional and contemporary can use Instagram to their benefit, boost their reach, and even increase their earnings, as the research suggests. Whilst Instagram is its own selling and art platform, it can work hand in hand with more traditional art forms to help artists. It can not only inspire artists, but it allows fans to get involved, and can create connections with vendors, collaborators, locations and more”.

The most popular camera brand in the research is shared by Canon and Nikon, with three photographers each using their cameras, next is Sony, with two photographers, followed by Leica and Hasselblad, with one apiece.

If you're looking to upgrade your Instagram, then you should check out our guides to the best DSLR, best compact camera, best entry-level camera and best travel camera.