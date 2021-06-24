Bose headphones still boasting huge discounts on Amazon after Prime Day

Prime Day might be over, but that doesn't mean you've missed out on a chance to save. Plenty of deals are still live on Amazon, with savings across hundreds of products still available.

We've already highlighted some of our favourite discounts in our Amazon Prime Day 2021 round up. But of those still remaining, it's the Bose headphones selection which really stand out.

Notably, two of the company's top over-ear cans are discounted by more than 40%, while there's also two pairs of Bose earbuds to choose from with very respectable price points.

The biggest saving can be made on the premium Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Comfortable and with the company's best ANC, these are at steal at just AU$330 – a whopping AU$269 off the RRP.

If that's still a bit above your price range, the QuietComfort 35 II's are a cheaper alternative, and still a great pair of noise cancelling over-ear cans.

They'll set you back just AU$285 on Amazon right now, with a discount of AU$114 in both black and silver.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 (save AU$269) Bose's premium and elegant flagship ANC cans are almost half price on Amazon at the moment, available in Black and Silver. If you want the Soapstone flavour, it's a touch more expensive at AU$377. Designed for comfort and style, these headphones provide the best ANC the company has to offer, solid call quality, and a well-balanced, clear audio.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$399 AU$285 on Amazon (save AU$114) It wasn't so long ago that the QuietComfort 35 II was the king of the wireless ANC headphone market. Now a little older, we regularly see them discounted at this stage. But this is still an exceptional price on quality audio and noise-cancelling. You'll save AU$114 when you buy from Amazon in black or silver.

If earbuds are more your thing, there's options available for you as well. The QuietComfort true wireless earbuds are enjoying a saving of AU$100, priced at only AU$299.

And the SoundSport Wireless earbuds have dropped below AU$200 thanks to a discount of just over AU$35.

So if you need a pair of wireless buds for the gym or your daily commute, these are a great shout.

