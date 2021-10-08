Black Friday Apple laptop deals 2021 on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Find the best Black Friday Apple laptop prices all in one place, on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, at all sizes

MacBook Air deal image with open laptop and sign saying Best Price
(Image credit: Apple)
Matthew Bolton

By Last updated

Once upon a time, finding Black Friday Apple laptop deals was a rare thing… but not any more. In the last few years, some of the best Black Friday deals have been on Apple's machines, where any saving is always welcome.

Apple itself doesn't do big Black Friday Apple laptop deals – the best Black Friday Apple deals you'll find at the official Apple store is that you get a gift voucher free with your purchase – but at other retailers, there's often 10% or more off the likes of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and that can mean real money, since at the higher end, they're pretty pricey.

That's especially true of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, where you've been able to save yourself hundreds on previous Black Fridays. But you can often find £100/$100 off the price of the MacBook Air – and with the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), that's a lot of machine for the money.

If you want a bargain 16-inch MacBook Pro, now could be the perfect time, actually. It's said that a new version will be introduced in the next few months, which could mean the current version takes an extra drop in price, as stores look to clear the stock.

Today's best Black Friday Apple laptop deals

Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

