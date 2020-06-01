The best Nikon Z6 deals for June 2020

The Nikon Z6 has been with us for a year or so now, but still makes a great choice for photographers looking to upgrade to a full-frame camera.

Sitting comfortably below the pricier Z7, the Z6 boasts a 12 frames-per-second burst mode, in-body, five-axis optical image stabilisation and full-frame 4K video from its 24.5-megapixel CMOS image sensor.

For more advanced video work, the camera can be set to output a 12-bit RAW video stream to an external recorder.

Nikon claims the Z6’s sophisticated image stabilisation system means you can shoot at shutter speeds up to five stops slower than without the technology, helping you take low-light shots or film smooth video without blur, or reliance on a tripod.

The magnesium-bodied Nikon Z6 with weather sealing also features an ISO range of 100 to 51,200, a 273-point phase-detection autofocus system, and a maximum image size of 6,048 x 4,024 pixels.

There’s a tilting 3.2inch touchscreen display on the back, and Bluetooth and 5GHz Wi-Fi mean you can quickly transfer files without hunting for a cable, or a reader for the XQD memory cards this camera shoots onto.

A connection to the Nikon SnapBridge app also means you can shoot stills and video remotely, using your phone to control the camera.

As well as offering full manual control (and an automatic mode when you haven’t the time to set everything just so), the Nikon Z6 has 20 in-camera creative effects to help give your photos a pre-set style.

