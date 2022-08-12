Best Netflix series 2022 – so far

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We all love a good binge. Don't lie! Sometimes it's just better to just get nice and comfy on the sofa before settling into a good TV series. Netflix knows exactly what its doing when it automatically plays the next episode? It's just too hard to resist – and I'm weak!

Despite coming out of a global pandemic, Netflix's extensive library has continued to expand with some top shows debuting or receiving new seasons throughout 2022. Even if Netflix is committed to cancelling a fair share of them, there's thankfully still plenty of brilliant series that are well worth investing in. Whether it's sci-fi, hard-hitting dramas, comedies or something that's a little bit different, we've got you covered.

Best of all, each and every one of theses shows can be found on Netflix wherever you are located in the globe. No need for pirating. No need for a VPN . Just login to Netflix and begin streaming right away. So without further ado, here are the best Netflix series you should be watching in 2022.

Stranger Things 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Look if you're not watching Stranger Things , then what's the point in subscribing to Netflix? This is the flagship show. This is the streaming platform's equivalent of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, or The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, or even Ted Lasso on Apple TV. You get my point. Now into its fourth season, there's simply nothing bigger....

I've watched Stranger Things since day one and while it's experienced its ups and downs (or should I say "Upside Down"), it's been a delight to see the beloved characters of Hawkins grow from kids into adults while taking on demons from another dimension. It's also one of the few shows that truly feel like it would work on the big screen, mainly due to Netflix allocating a $30 million budget per episode for season four. Madness! But it's damn entertaining television at that.

Better Call Saul

(Image credit: Lewis Jacobs / Netflix)

It's hard to surpass the quality of Breaking Bad and yet, its official spinoff series – Better Call Saul – is doing a pretty stellar job at that. Now wrapping up its thrilling sixth and final season, the crime drama from Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould recounts how James "Jimmy" McGill became sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman, including the aftermath of it all is.

Having won countless awards and starring the wonderfully talented Bob Odenkirk, the 13-episode finale is now rolling out on a weekly basis. As someone that considers Breaking Bad the best show of all time, it's honestly a crime that I'm only just catching up now. Don't be a fool like me!

The Umbrella Academy

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix)

A superhero comicbook series from the lead singer of My Chemical Romance? That can't be good, surely? Correct, it's not good. It's great. The Umbrella Academy is utterly bizarre from the opening minutes, as a dysnfuncational family of adopted siblings band together to stop the apocalypse. Every season I jump in and try to predict where it will end, only to be completely blindsided in the best possible way by the time the credits roll.

Additionally, it's the performances of the loveable cast like Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, Tom Hoppper and Rita Arya that make this show what it is. Above all else though is the exceptional Aidan Gallagher, as "Five" that somehow conveys the feeling of a 58-year-old man in a 13-year-old's body. Wonderful to behold. Expect to hear his name in Hollywood a lot more going forward.

After Life

(Image credit: Natalie Seery / Netflix)

Three seasons and done. That's was Ricky Gervais' goal for After Life, a black comedy-drama that sees the comic play the recently widowed Tony, a journalist dealing with depression and constant suicidal thoughts. A tough subject to address, nonetheless like Gervais himself, doesn't shy away from the subject. And the show's better for it. Grief is real. We all experience it. So why shouldn't this be shown onscreen? All the highs, lows and in-betweens are put on full display in a real, human manner. This makes After Life a wonderful achievement.

So there you have it. The best Netflix series of 2022 so far. We'll be updating this piece throughout the year so make sure to check back to find out what to watch next.