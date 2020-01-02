Best GoPro accessories 2020: how to get the most out of your action camera

There's little argument when it comes to the best action camera brand around: GoPro is the first name on everyone’s lips. These small yet rugged cameras are incredible on their own, but pair them with the best GoPro accessories and your action footage will be truly transformed.

Do you want to to capture your next downhill ride, or how about your upcoming surfing trip or multi-day hiking holiday? There are GoPro accessories for all of these outdoors pursuits and more, for use both in the water and on land.

You can pair them with the GoPro Hero7 Black. The new GoPro Hero 8 Black, which we have just reviewed, can be paired with a funky new system of accessories called GoPro Mods. The Mods won't be available for pre-order until December this year, but there are three in total: Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod.

As soon as we get our hands on these new GoPro accessories, we'll let you know.

Being waterproof is one of the biggest selling points of GoPro's action cameras, so no wonder we’ve put the GoPro Handler Floating Hand Grip at the top of our list. This device helps you to capture stunning footage in the ocean or in the pool by enabling you to properly angle the camera in the water.

Read on for our pick of the best GoPro accessories to help you get the most out of your action camera, and to capture footage and stills you'll be proud to share.

1. GoPro Handler Floating Hand Grip The best GoPro accessory for filming in water Reasons to buy + Comfortable, non-slip design + Helps your GoPro float Today's Best Deals AU $37.38 View at Amazon

Whether you’re looking to capture incredible holiday footage to show off to your friends and family back home, or you’re a watersports enthusiast looking to get more out of their action videos, the GoPro Handler Floating Hand Grip has to be at the top of your list.

The device mainly consists of a comfortable, non-slip handle. In addition to helping you shoot footage from a range of different angles, it keeps your GoPro afloat so that you don’t need to worry about it sinking if you drop it in the water.

2. Off Road ThrilLED Light and Bracket A superb add-on LED light for illuminating your action videos Reasons to buy + Ace for after-dark filming + Easy to attach Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Attaching your GoPro to your bike or helmet is great for nailing point of view shots of any extreme sport you're undertaking. It's also handy when you're cycling back and forth to work, capturing any potential incidents of road rage directed at you from drivers.

The Off Road ThrilLED Light and Bracket from Manfrotto also includes an LED light to attach to the top of your GoPro action cam. That makes this the perfect accessory for when it gets dark yet you want to continue filming.

3. Manfrotto Off Road Stunt Backpack The best GoPro accessory for housing all of your action video kit Reasons to buy + Room for three cameras + Integrated mount for your GoPro Today's Best Deals AU $185.06 View at Amazon

If you're out adventuring, you'll most likely have more than one camera with you. Manfrotto has you covered again with their Stunt backpack that includes room for up to three cameras and is made of a waterproof material for added durability.

This bag also includes a mount on the front for your GoPro action camera, enabling you to get a cool first person shot while you're exploring.

4. Shoot Underwater Dome Capture better footage when diving and snorkelling Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Bright under water Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether you’re cruising around a bay on a stand-up paddle board or shooting down a Grade 4 rapid, there’s no denying how cool a half and half shot is. By moving the water line away from the lens, you can achieve a better defined picture of the world above and below the water.

The Shoot Underwater Dome features a smear-free cover so you don’t need to worry about anything distorting your shots, while the non-slip floaty grip will enable you to play around with camera angles and not lose your GoPro in the process.

(Image credit: RODE)

5. RØDE VideoMicro The best GoPro accessory for enhancing audio quality Reasons to buy + Super audio quality + Handy for noisy filming scenarios Today's Best Deals AU $216.99 View at Amazon

Audio quality on the GoPro Hero7 Black is good anyway, but for the best audio indoors and out, draft in the VideoMicro compact camera mic. It’s compatible with a range of cams and sports an aluminium body and shock mount that are as tough as your action camera.

(Image credit: GoPro)

6. GoPro Sleeve and Lanyard The best GoPro accessory for jazzing up your action camera Reasons to buy + Adds a pop of colour to your cam + Wipe-clean material Today's Best Deals AU $29.95 View at Camera House

Seen one GoPro Hero 7 Black, seen em all. Make yours stand out from the crowd with a funky silicone sleeve, designed to slip over your beloved action camera to deliver a pop of colour and an extra layer of scratch resistance.

An attached lanyard makes the perfect carry point for those of you who are using a GoPro to film yourselves when hiking or even sight-seeing – sling it around your wrist and off you go.

7. Removu S1 Smart Gimbal Stabiliser This accessory boasts stabilisation on older GoPro action cams Reasons to buy + Detachable handgrip for POV shoots + Fully weatherproof Today's Best Deals AU $389.90 View at Amazon

GoPro’s digital image stabilisation is almost perfect on the new Hero7 Black action cam, but if you’re still rocking an older GoPro model, a gimbal is the ideal accessory to iron out any shakes and give your edits a professional sheen.

For the most epic action shots, the Removu S1 Gimbal can be attached to any GoPro compatible mount, making it easy to capture slick footage from your crash helmet, handlebars or surfboard. You can also connect the detachable hand grip to take full control of your POV footage.

The GoPro camera is designed for action, and so is this hardcore gimbal. The S1 Gimbal is fully rain-proof and will go the distance come rain or shine.

8. Joby GripTight GorillaPod A versatile GoPro accessory for filming from unique angles Reasons to buy + Wraps around anything + Stands steady on any surface Today's Best Deals AU $39 View at Amazon

There’s nothing more annoying than discovering how an uneven surface will be the downfall of your perfectly planned, hands-free action shot.The GorillaPod makes the most of every surface, whether you plonk it on an uneven cluster of rocks or twist it around a fence post.

It features quick release clips, 360 degree flexibility, and rubber feet for impressive grip, making this the best GoPro accessory for when you're shooting out in the wilds or for capturing very creative shooting angles.

9. GoPro 3-Way Handler A camera tripod, grip and sturdy base all in one compact gadget Reasons to buy + Three-in-one mount + Packs down small Today's Best Deals AU $37.44 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for one GoPro mount to rule them all, the waterproof, 3-Way Camera Mount is the one to stash in your backpack. Folded down, it serves as a comfortable camera grip for day-long filming.

Extend the three-section arm to it’s maximum 50.8cm length and you have the perfect selfie stick, or a great tool for hoisting your camera above the crowds.

Finally, unfurl the lightweight mini tripod from the mount’s base and you gain a sturdy platform from which to capture high-octane action shots or images of stunning vistas.

10. GoPro Chest Mount Harness The best GoPro accessory for cyclists, runners and hikers Reasons to buy + Adjustable fit + Rugged design Today's Best Deals AU $38.29 View at Amazon

The GoPro Chest Mount Harness is the perfect accessory for when you want great point of view shots without having to attach your camera to a backpack.

GoPro's official chest strap is extremely tough and is ready for any extreme sport and gives a perfect view of the action below eye level. This angle can be more immersive and will certainly differentiate your footage from everything else out there.

Wannabe vloggers, take a look at our list of the best vlogging cameras

Shoot some casual stills with the best mirrorless cameras

(Image credit: GoPro)

11. GoPro Dual Battery Charger + Battery The best GoPro accessory for keeping your action cam powered Reasons to buy + Clear indication of remaining power + Charges two GoPro batteries at once Today's Best Deals AU $69.99 View at Pushys

Planning a longer day of shooting? Don’t get caught short on the power front. This kit includes a 1,220mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery, plus the dual-battery charger itself, so you can charge two batteries at once. Dual LED lights on the front display the charging status of each battery.