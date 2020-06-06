Best ASICS running shoe deals: up to 50% off in ASICS 'private' sale

Just what we needed: ASICS has discounted many of its best running shoes as part of the 'Private Sale' that's going on right now. Get your hands on cheap Asics Gel-Kayano deals and stock up on running tops, running shorts and even workout shoes today.
• Shop the up to 50% off ASICS Private Sale (you'll need a free OneASICS account to see the discounted prices)
To see the discounted prices, you will have to sign up for a OneASICS account but since it's free and also gets you access to loads of perks, you might as well do it. People with OneASICS account can enjoy free shipping, 90-day gear trials and even training plans so it is really worth signing up. Not to mention all the sweet running shoe discounts you can get access to!
- Best Nike Vaporfly alternatives: top 6 fastest carbon-assisted running shoes you can actually buy (and preorder)
- Best Nike running shoe deals: the cheapest prices on Nike running and workout trainer available NOW
Top picks from the ASICS Private Sale
ASICS Gel-Kayano 5 OG | On sale for £72 | Was £120 | You save £48 at ASICS
One of ASICS' most coveted running shoes, the Gel-Kayano 5 OG takes a contemporary spin on the iconic stability shoes. the design of the OG was inspired by shoes of the '90s and sports the trademark GEL technology, mesh and synthetic suede upper and a sturdy midsole construction.View Deal
ASICS Gel-BND | On sale for £42 | Was £70 | You save £28 at ASICS
Okay, this is technically not a running shoe but it looks pretty great nevertheless so we thought we'll include it here. The Gel-Bondi is lightweight, breathable and features the GEL technology for cushioned comfort. And now you can get them for under £50, bargain!View Deal
ASICS Gel-Blade | On Sale for £66.50 | Was £95 | You save £28.50 at ASICS
Stylish badminton and squash shoes incoming! ASICS is really killing it with the Gel-Blade 7 that mixes style with comfort and features an EVA midsole for bounce and cushioning. The mesh insole and Ortholite sockliner allow the foot to breathe while the Aharplus outsole protects the foot and minimises scuffs as you slide across the court.View Deal
Asics Gel-Blackheath 7 | On sale for £60.90 | Was £87 | You save ££26.10 at ASICS
ASICS does more than just running shoes, you know. Have a look at the Gel-Blackheath 7 hockey shoes here: they were designed with durability and comfort in mind, to give you all the grip and support you need on the pitch. The shoes feature the GEL technology and EVA midsole to cushion your feet. There is removable EVA sockliner included as well.View Deal