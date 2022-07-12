Best Amazon Prime Day running and workout headphones deals from Beats, Jabra, Soundcore and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I can only assume you're not as excited about the best Amazon Prime Day deals as I am; well, probably that was the case until now! Looking at these running headphones deals, one can't help but feel the urge to add a pair (or two) to their virtual basket instantly. Retire those old, barely functioning workout buds and get a new Beats, Jabra or Jaybird today.

Much to my delight, some of the best running headphones are on offer for Amazon Prime Day, including the Jabra Elite 7, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Shokz OpenRun and the Jaybird Vista 2. Soundcore also has quite few cheap wireless headphones deals with the best of them listed below. Ready to browse? Let's go!

Best Amazon Prime Day runnig headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: was £119.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Featuring IP57 water- and sweatproof rating, the Jabra Elite 4 Active buds were made for workouts. These sporty headphones feature adjustable HearThrough technology and ANC, so you can let in or block out outside noise – perfect for both indoor and outdoor workout sessions.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was £199.99, now £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's latest and greatest true wireless headphones especially suited for conducting phone calls thanks to the Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology that combines four microphones with a Voice Pick Up (VPU) sensor in each bud. Each bud offers up to 8 hours battery and 30hrs with the case!

(opens in new tab) Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip: was £219.95, now £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Some of the most premium workout buds from Beats, the Powerbeats Pro, are over £40 cheaper for Amazon Prime Day 2022. They offer up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case), adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks and reinforced design for added sweat and water resistance during workouts or running.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones: was £189.99, now £116 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

They might be some of the smallest workout buds but the Jaybird Vista 2 has an IP68 rating and are waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof, with MIL-STD 810G freeze, shock, and impact-resistance – next-level durability! These wireless headphones also feature ANC, SurroundSense, different EQ modes in the Jaybird app and more.

(opens in new tab) Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sports Headphones: was £129.95, now £103.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Unlike traditional wireless earphones, bone-conduction headphones sit in front of your ears, leaving them open so you can listen to music and be aware of your surroundings. And thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can own one of the most popular models for £25.99 less! Please note: To apply the 20% off, you have to tick the voucher box on the product page.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore by Anker Life P2i: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Anker's own Soundcore brand offers some of the best value-for-money workout buds on the market. The Life P2i is an excellent example of Soundcore's value proposition: it features AI-Enhanced calls, powerful 10mm Drivers, 28-hour playtime with Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.2 connection, Easy-Pairing and more. All for £20. What a bargain!

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Indy ANC: was $129.99.now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Many Skullcandy headphones are on offer at Amazon right now, including one of my favourite buds of all time, the Indy ANC. These cheap running headphones feature customisable sound, active noise cancelling, great battery life and more. Get them now!