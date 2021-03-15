Aussie retailers are in a price war over Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones

Australian retailers are in price war in a bid to offload stock of Bose’s best (and latest) noise-cancelling headphones. Several online marketplaces are currently battling it out by offering attractive deals – with prices as low as AU$356 – on the rather premium Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Among the best over-ear noise cancelling headphones on the market in 2021, the lowest price for the Bose NC 700’s is currently available via the All Phones eBay store.

By entering the code PTECH10 at the checkout, you can pick up a pair in black for just AU$377 – a huge AU$253 off the RRP. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you’ll get it even cheaper with a further 5% off, bringing it down to just AU$356. With free delivery by Friday if you order now, it’s your best option to get a great deal.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$356 (RRP AU$630, save AU$274) Not only do the Bose NC 700 headphones have great sound and an excellent look and feel on your ears, they're perfect for voice calls when you're on the move. With retailers slashing price tags on their stock, eBay Plus members can get the best deal by entering the code PLUSTC15 at the checkout for 15% off the already heavily discounted price. If you aren't a Plus member, you can still get a great deal by entering PTECH10 at the checkout, and grab a pair in black for just AU$377. If you're after a different colour, Amazon is selling all three options for AU$399. View Deal

Don’t fret if stocks run out on eBay as there are plenty of other retailers offering similarly great deals.

Both Kogan and Dick Smith have the black set selling for AU$392.99 with free shipping, while you can get a pair for a dollar less (AU$398) on Catch.

Amazon is selling all three colours (black, silver or soapstone) for AU$399 with the Prime promise of fast delivery by the end of the working week.

Ranking fourth in T3’s list of the best noise cancelling headphones for 2021, the Bose NC 700’s proved most suitable when it came to making phone calls and using voice assistants. While cancelling noise coming from the other end, they also do a great job of limiting background noise in your location so your voice isn’t drowned out during voice calls.

With great sound quality for hours of easy music listening and excellent look and feel on your ears, they’re an irresistible option at this price and can rival the best of their competition.