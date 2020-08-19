Apple's radical iPhone 12 redesign suddenly steps into the light

Fresh iPhone 12 dummy models have emerged online giving us our best look yet at how the entire family of new iPhones will look when released later this year.

The images, which show the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes of iPhone 12 come courtesy of Israeli Apple fan community HaAppelistim, who posted a series of images (now removed) that were then picked up by established Apple blog 9To5Mac.

The images, which can be seen in the below gallery, show the dummy iPhone 12 models in a series of cases. The images have been confirmed as early promo shots for a casemaker's accessories, indicating that the phones we see here really are how the iPhone 12 range is going to look.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: 9To5Mac) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: 9To5Mac) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: 9To5Mac) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: 9To5Mac) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: 9To5Mac)

What is most notable in these images is just how much like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 aesthetic the new iPhone 12 is. Those squared off sides look markedly different to every recent iPhone, with the rounded sides of the iPhone X, iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 banished.

This new flat aesthetic is also carried over into the iPhone 12's power and volume buttons, as well as alerts slider, too.

Now, this isn't the first time we've seen dummy models of the iPhone 12 hit the internet. Last month a video entitled "Excluisve iPhone 12 Design Hands-On!" made waves as it showed dummy models of the range in someone's hand. You can watch that video directly below.

Both selection of dummy models look similar and clearly show the radical new squared-off phone design that has been leaked a myriad of times over the past 12 months.

As such, while nothing is officially confirmed, due to the vast body of evidence now available we think it is now a foregone conclusion that the iPhone 12 range of phones will all sport this retro-iPhone design – and that's no bad thing as here at T3 we think it looks stunning.

Roll on October, then, which is when Apple is currently slated to be unveiling the range officially.