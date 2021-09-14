Apple Watch 7 launch live stream: how to watch it and what to expect

It's the day we've all been waiting for. Apple is set to premiere its newest devices and latest updates across its range of extensive products, with the Apple Watch Series 7 being one of the most anticipated announcements of the Apple Event. More than six years since its original launch, the Apple Watch shook up the industry and has now earned its place as the most popular smartwatch on the market.

While a latecomer when compared to its competitors, Apple shipped an impressive 34 million sales in 2020 alone, obliterating the market share (according to Counterpoint Research ). Of course, everyone wants to know what the next shiny thing will be and what innovations and changes will arrive from the new Apple Watch, as well as when you can actually get your hands on the device. Let's start with the September 14th event itself.

The Apple event will be streamed across Apple.com and Apple's YouTube channel from 10AM PT/ 1PM ET / 5PM GMT. You can set a reminder via YouTube to not miss out too. Also, if you possess an Apple TV and have access to the latest Apple TV app, you can watch the event there or alternatively through any other TVs that support the app. There's always the better option of simply watching it right here:

When it comes to the release date, Apple has a history of launching shortly after its initial reveal. Pre-orders typically follow suit and the launch can take place within the next week. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 6 was unveiled on September 15th before being available from September 18th. Not long to wait at all.