Android Q revealed to work with foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy F

The Samsung Developer Conference showed off a tease of the company's first foldable phone, thought to be called the Galaxy F or Galaxy X. Google also mentioned it would support the new format and even referenced Android Q.

This is the first time Google has spoken so openly about its new mobile operating system. The good news is that Android Q will natively support foldable phones and dual-screen phones too.

In fact Google has said: "expect to see Foldables coming from several Android manufacturers, including one Samsung previewed today and plans to offer next year."

This finally reveals just how a foldable screen could be useful. For example when watching a YouTube clip in phone mode you'll be able to unfold into tablet mode and the video with automatically fit the new screen and continue playing. Check it out in the GIF from Google:

(Image credit: Google)

The automatic battery saving feature, where one screen turns off when the other is in use, has been backed by Google developer help, so expect it to work well.

Another feature allows you to run up to three apps, side by side, on the wide folded out screen.

Expect plenty of other new features to be teased ahead of the big reveal of the Samsung Galaxy F soon.