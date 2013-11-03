Android 4.4 KitKat comes with new advanced photo editor

Google's new Android OS launched this week and here's a look at one new feature

By

Google launched the new Android OS, Android 4.4 KitKat this week and here's a look at the more advanced photo editor available with the update.

The new Android 4.4 KitKat, launched this week, comes with an advanced Photo Editor which can work across both tablet and smartphones.

Google software engineer Nicolas Roard has uploaded a demonstration on YouTube of the "non-destrcutive" photo editor running on a Nexus 7 tablet.

Features available in the new improved photo application include applying predefined looks, geometry (straightening, etc.) using individual tools (contrast, etc.), using the applied effect bar to remove effects and navigate through the applied ones, new tools such as local, saturation per channel, graduated filters, saving your own looks, and non-destructive editing meaning you can always revert back to the original file.

The Photo Editor also features the opportunity to export your image with a different size and quality to suit a particular need.

According to Roard, the new photo editor is "now shipping in the Android KitKat Galeery (and AOSP!)"

Google's Android 4.4 KitKat launched earlier this week as the next version of the company's hugely successful Android operating system.

Alongside some design changes, KitKat is also able to run on much less powerful smartphones.

According to HTC America President, the latest version of Android should be available to HTC users in the US in 90 days or less.

Watch the demonstration of the new Android KitKat Photo Editor below.

Source: Google+ (Nicolas Roard)

