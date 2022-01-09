AirPods Pro 2 production leak points to exciting news for audiophile Apple fans

We've been hearing lots of rumours about Apple's forthcoming AirPods Pro 2 and today we have more exciting news: Apple is reportedly ramping up production of the AirPods Pro 2, suggesting an announcement and release date won't be too far away.

According to supply chain news outlet DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple has begun stepping up chip orders for the updated AirPods Pro from NOR Flash, a key supplier.

The report aligns with previous rumours, some of which suggested we would see AirPods Pro 2 in the second half of 2022. For reference, the original AirPods Pro were released on October 30, 2019, making it well past time for an upgrade.

What else do we know about AirPods Pro 2?

The second generation of AirPods Pro are likely to make everything better, as you would expect when going from a 2019 device to a 2022 device. Expect a new design, improved audio (and support for lossless via Apple Music), and revamped Charging Case.

One leaker suggested the price for AirPods Pro 2 would be $249, although the same source predicted a launch in Q1 2022. The current AirPods Pro sell for $249.

Apple is also likely to have a few surprised up its sleeve to improve the incredibly popular AirPods Pro models, so keep an eye out for those.

As for the next-generation standard AirPods, check out T3's Apple AirPods 3 guide for the latest on price, release date and features.