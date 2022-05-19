AirPods Pro 2 are sounding like a huge wireless earbuds upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple is set to host WWDC 2022 in a few weeks time and we're already thinking about all of the fantastic upgrades that the company will unveil.

Updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and more are expected on June 6, giving us an insight into where Apple sees computing going.

One thing we might see is the AirPods Pro 2, the long-overdue update to the best wireless earbuds around. However, according to LeaksApplePro, we might have to wait a little longer to see the upgraded AirPods – but it sounds like the wait is going to be worth it.

Sources have told the somewhat reliable leaker that Apple is planning an event for September 13, 2022, where we could see the iPhone 14 alongside the updated AirPods and Watch.

The date is feasible – it's a Tuesday, which is Apple's preferred day – but take it with a pinch of salt as it is still quite far out. There is also an internal debate within Apple over whether to host the event in-person or virtually.

According to LeaksApplePro, we're going to see the "biggest innovation in wireless earbuds" with the AirPods 2, which is a pretty huge claim given how revolutionary AirPods have turned out to be.

We don't know much more than that at this stage but previous rumours have provided some clues.

(Image credit: Amazon)

AirPods Pro 2: what to expect

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, we're likely to see the the AirPods Pro 2 in the final three months of the year, which fits with AppleLeaksPro's production of a September 13 event.

There have also been rumours that Apple has already begun producing the AirPods Pro 2 but whether that is true or not will become clear at WWDC.

Another leak has predicted a $249 price tag for AirPods Pro 2, the same as the current AirPods Pro, which makes sense for Apple.

Aside from that, everything else is a guess: we're expecting some feature upgrades, something that Apple usually delivers on, perhaps including a design refresh, wireless charging, and improved audio quality.

Can't wait?