3 MORE mistakes everyone makes with vacuum cleaners – Dyson, Shark, Miele… You name it, people mess it up

Vacuum cleaning is one of the most enjoyable tasks anyone can do. Who doesn't love to fire up their vacuum cleaner, be it cordless or corded, bagless or baggy, and get down to some fun cleaning? It's better than sex! Okay, maybe it's not that enjoyable for a lot of people, but vacuuming can certainly be made into an even more tedious chore if you don't even know how to do it right. The list of potential vacuum cleaner mistakes is a long one, from buying a vac that is no good, to attempting to push it around using only your nose and chin – that would be a crazy thing to do.

Last week I brought you 6 mistakes everyone makes with their vacuum cleaner. And now, after consulting some more experts, I am bringing you some additional mistakes. Who knew that the world of vacuum cleaning was so error-strewn and risky?

Needless to say, we have guides at T3 to the best vacuum cleaner and best cordless vacuum cleaner. That is by no means the end of it, as there are also guides to the best robot vacuum cleaner, the best handheld vac, as well as the best vacuums from Dyson, Shark and even more besides. But whatever vac you use, these are some (more) of the worst mistakes you can make with 'em…

1. Vacuuming too fast

Woah there! Let's slow it down a little there, Action Woman! (Image credit: Dyson)

This may not be a popular piece of advice, but we want you to vacuum your house more slowly. Yes, this will take longer, but the results will be so much better. Why is this? Because the more slowly you move your cleaner's head through your carpet, the more opportunity the powered brush inside it will have to rake out dust, allergens, dropped foods and other foulness. Vigorously and rapidly assaulting your floors is a complete waste of effort – just let the brush and the suction of your vac do it for you. Just take a small area at a time, gently move your vac backwards and forwards and your carpets will come up so much better.

Have you mainly got hard floors? Going slowly is probably less useful, in that case. It's still always worth taking a bit more time, though.

2. Not using your power control (if you have one)

(Image credit: Miele)

Okay, so far I have advised you to vacuum more slowly, now I'm telling you to vacuum on a lower power setting. Great tips, huh? However, there are very real benefits to vacuuming on low power. Saving battery life and energy costs is the obvious one but the far more important one is that many things just do not take well to being furiously sucked upon. Drapes, thin rugs and anything in the vicinity of house plants are all areas that demand a lower power setting.

A more extreme example of this is when vacuuming carpets. If you have an absolute beast of a vac, you run the risk of actually sucking up dust and dirt from the floorboards and even below the floorboards, causing irreparable harm to your precious Axminster. Admittedly if your underlay is sound and the floor well sealed, this is a rather low risk… but then can you really be sure of the state of your underlay? We were told this tip by a carpet fitter, so it must have at least some basis in truth. Unless he was just trying to scare us into buying more new carpet and underlay for him to fit.

3. Not using a 'bendy' vacuum cleaner tube

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark calls this an 'Under Appliance Wand' apparently, which is a terrible name, but you can see from the image above what it does. Game changer, right? Shark pioneered this miraculous concept, as far as I know, but you can now get these 'bendy' tubes for various other makes of vac, including Dyson.

If you are into cleaning under things – especially when utilising the power of your modern vacuum cleaner's dirt-revealing headlights – this invention is as brilliant as it is stupid looking. From wardrobes to beds to coffee tables to… other things that are mounted on legs, the 'bendy tube' is arguably the greatest vacuuming innovation of the past decade.