3 amazing anti-aging foods that'll keep your skin youthful

While there are plenty of foods that help us keep fit and healthy, did you know that some could also help us stay youthful? Yep, according to science there are a whole host of superfoods that keep the body looking and feeling younger, you just have to know the right ones. It’s no myth when we say you can quite literally eat your way to glowing skin.

Just like the ingredients in anti-aging skincare products, the food in your diet can work wonders. That’s why it is so important to make sure you consume vibrant foods that are packed with antioxidants, healthy fats, water, and essential nutrients because trust us when we say, your skin will repay you in generous ways.

Most research suggests eating lots of fruit and vegetables is the safest way to combat fine lines as well as tired or dull skin. So here are three great options to incorporate into your meals now – you can thank us later!

1. Red bell pepper

Not only are red bell peppers full of antioxidants, which is the ultimate hero ingredient for anti-aging, but it is also rich in vitamin C which is excellent for collagen production. They’re also super easy to mix into your diet as you can do everything from cooking them up in a stir fry and snacking on them raw with some hummus.

2. Blueberries

Ever wondered how a blueberry gets its deep colour? Well, it’s all thanks to the same ingredient that keeps your skin youthful – an age-defying antioxidant called anthocyanin. The antioxidant helps prevent collagen loss as well as protecting the skin from sun, stress, and pollution damage. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, they are also rich in vitamins A and C.

3. Papaya

Papayas may be delicious, tropical fruits that spruce up any fruit salad in the summer but they’re also a powerful anti-aging food. Rich in a whole host of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, Papayas are known for improving skin elasticity and minimize the appearance of fine line, all thanks to the calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamins A, B, C, K and E that they are made up of.