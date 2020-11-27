10 Black Friday deals that would make perfect Christmas gifts

Today is Black Friday and we're under a month away from Christmas and that can only mean one thing: It's a great time to do Christmas shopping using Black Friday deals. So we've compiled the best deals for a variety of present ideas.

If you're on a limited budget this holiday season, as so many of us are, then Black Friday has come at the perfect time. Retailers across the world are offering some serious discounts on pretty much everything, from toys to fashion to tech. Whether you're after £5 stocking fillers or a £500 laptop, there's bound to be a deal.

We've scanned all of the best Black Friday deals and selected five that would make great Christmas presents for anyone. Let's dive in.

FOR THE PS5 OWNER PlayStation Plus | 12 month membership

Now £37.49 | Available from Amazon

If someone in your life has just got a PS5 (or is getting one for Christmas) then PS Plus is the perfect gift, opening up the world on online gaming with friends, access to free games, and discounts on loads of others. Besides another controller, it's about as useful as it gets for a PlayStation owner.

M&Ms 1kg Party Bag

Was £7.99 | Now £5.99 | Available from Amazon

Do we need to say more? The chocolate lover in your life – and the rest of your family, given how many there are – will thank you for this gift wholeheartedly. M&Ms are perfect for every occasion. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro

Was £249 | Now £198 | Save £51 on Amazon

Those who have a bit of a bigger budget could do a lot worse than a new pair of AirPods Pros, the high-end version of the now-ubiquitous earbuds from Apple. The Pros have noise cancelling and loads of other nifty features, plus they're £51 off for Black Friday.View Deal

ENDLESS XMAS DAY FUN Hasbro Jenga Classic

Was £14.99 | Now £8.99 | Available from Amazon

One of the best, easy-to-play games ever invented is an absolute bargain on Amazon right now, a perfect Christmas gift or just something to play for hours on the day. It's applicable for all ages and can get quite competitive, or at least that's what we hear. View Deal

Cath Kidston Hand Cream Trio (3x30ml)

Was £6.99 | Now £4.99 | Available from Amazon

No one likes having dry hands and winter is an especially bad time for it, making this a very thoughtful and inexpensive Christmas gift. The flavours are apple blossom and elderflower, so we challenge you to find someone that doesn't like it...View Deal

Anker PowerCore 20,000mAh

Was £34.99 | Now £19.99 | Save £15 (43%) on Amazon

Running out of charge is so annoying, we get it, and there's a simple solution: Anker's PowerCore has 20,000mAh onboard, which might sound meaningless but translates to 4.8 full charges for a Galaxy S10, 2.5 for an iPad mini, and 5.4 for iPhone XS. Basically, you'll never run out again.

Maltesers Chocolate Truffles (455g)

Was £10.99 | Now £6.99 | Available on Amazon

They're the best chocolate in the Celebrations box and now you can buy them as a party gift box, the perfect stocking filler followed by the perfect after lunch snack. View Deal

XMAS DAY TV DONE RIGHT Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote

Was £49.99 | Now £29.99 | Available from Amazon

Amazon's streaming stick does it all: movies, TV, music, you name it. Every major streaming service is included and there are loads of perks for Prime members, starting with Prime Video. Curl up on Christmas afternoon in style this year. View Deal

Yorkshire Tea Bags (1,040 tea bags)

Was £23.99 | Now £16.99 | Available from Amazon

Why not give the tea lover in your life a special treat? Having over 1,000 teabags is enough to make anyone happy. By our estimations, that's about one full year of tea in one go. Plus, Yorkshire tastes the best so having that many isn't a problem.View Deal

Hasbro Monopoly (Classic)

Was £22.99 | Now £11.99 | Available from Amazon

Whether you love your family or hate your family, this is the perfect gift: guaranteed hours of competitive fun that will ruin lives and relationships but in a very fun way. Someone you don't want to invite next year? Thrash them at Monopoly and it's a done deal. View Deal

BONUS: Guiness World Records 2021

Now £7.99 | Available from Amazon

As a final bonus gift idea, you can't really go wrong with a Guiness World Records, the 250+ page tome detailing every insane record human's have set (or maintained) over the previous year. We absolutely love them and they're good mindless Christmas fun.View Deal

Hopefully this list has at least given you some more good Christmas gift ideas ready for the big day in under a month. Amazon has loads of Black Friday deals under £15 and we recommend you check out those, too. Happy shopping!

