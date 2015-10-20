10 best Bond cars, from ejector seat Astons to phone controlled BMWs

Previous Next 1/11

Bond's best cars

Ludicrous car chases, vehicles that emit a brace of rockets from their radiator grilles and massive explosions: these are the things that make Bond films great.

Daniel Craig is soon to reprise his role as 007 in the upcoming Spectre, where he promises to thrash a Jaguar concept car and an Aston Martin that isn't available for public consumption. But before then, you can ogle the contraptions that have helped Bond defeat three-nippled bad guys and outrun the fuzz for the past 53 years.

From weapon-packed Astons to rather dull BMWs and AMC Matadors that just happen to have smartphone control and the ability to fly respectively, here's our pick of the Top 10 Bond cars to date...