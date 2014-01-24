Tech's Grand Designs: The world's most futuristic buildings

Previous Next 2/12

Taipei 101

Simply being the former tallest building (it was replaced by the Burj Khalifa in 2010) is not the only headline feature of this 101 floor giant. In fact, it has been given the top award for Leadership in Energy and Industrial Design, making it the tallest, and largest, environmentally-friendly building in the world. Double pane windows block external heat by 50%, while around 30% of the water needs for the building is covered by recycling.

Fiber-optic and satellite internet has been a mainstay in the building since it opened, constantly being updated and the lift was one of the world's fastest, even employing a specialised braking system for emergencies.

Location: Taiwan