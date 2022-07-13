The best PS5 games deals and discounts this Prime Day

Top titles for less: here are my PlayStation 5 picks from Amazon's sale

Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 games
(Image credit: Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

As Amazon Prime Day steps into its final stages, wrapping up at the end of 13 July 2022, there's still time to grab a gaming bargain. 

Specifically PlayStation 5 gaming bargains, which I'll run you through here. I've selected five of the best titles on PS5, in their PS5 editions, to tantalise your gaming wants. 

With so many games to buy you'll no doubt need to expand your PS5 storage. But, good news, there's a great Prime Day deal on WD Black's 1TB SSD with heatsink, which is available for under £100. 

(opens in new tab)

Horizon Forbidden West: was £69.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

One of the best PS5 exclusives going – and a game I've held out buying thus far, until now. That's because it's slipped below that crucial £50 mark, so I'll be throwing my wallet at this deal and can't wait to dig into Aloy's ongoing legacy come the weekend.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves: was £44.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

An epic purchase as you get two Uncharted games wrapped into the one package. Forget about the movie, it's all about the games, where you play Nathan Drake through both A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was £57.99, now £14.99 at Amazon (save £43) (opens in new tab)

Fancy playing out life as a Viking? This Assassin's Creed title is your ideal match. And if you're new to the franchise then the small cover fee of £15 makes it well worth investigating this epic open-world game given the considerable discount on offer.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Elden Ring: was £59.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

The 'Launch Edition' of Elden Ring is available with a tenner off the list price, taking it to that ideal sub-£50 price point. This is a game that'll last you for well into that value, too, as it's an ultra-hard game from the Souls franchise. Not one for everyone, but for those who like a challenge it's an ideal title.

You can also purchase the original PS5 edition (not the 'Launch' one) for a few quid less, at £47, by following this link instead (opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Far Cry 6: was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

Well that was fast! Ubisoft's epic first-person adventure-shooter has dropped dramatically in price. If you're a fan of the Far Cry series then it's a must buy: familiar, yet graphically superior to every predecessor. 

It's worth the ticket price just to control the various animal companions you obtain throughout the game. This is my fifth and final pick of the top 5 PS5 games to buy this Amazon Prime Day.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

TOPICS
Deals Gaming
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe

Tech Editor at T3, Mike handles all things tech – from phones, tablets and laptops, to gaming and computing. He's been working as a consumer technology journalist for the best part of 15 years, previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, and has provided freelance work to publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more over the years. In addition to his tech expertise, Mike is also a bit of a travel fiend, having travelled the globe extensively for both personal and work-related pursuits. You'll always find him setting up a new mobile phone, or critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next get-away. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals