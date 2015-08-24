T3 Awards 2015: crown the king of streaming in the Entertainment Award

Previous Next 1/7

The streaming giants

What's the point of having a lovely television or sound system if you have nothing decent to play on it? That's why the T3 Entertainment award is so important. In the past, this award would have been dominated by physical media, but being that it's 2015, streaming now rules the roost.

From Netflix to Spotify, streaming services are the latest media giants and they have broadcasters and music labels the world over running scared. The model is a brilliant one: pay a monthly fee and you can listen to or watch as much as you want. And if you fancy a month off, then you can cancel with no quibbles (well maybe a few, given half the time the cancellation policies on these services are a little hidden).

With both Netflix and Amazon offering original content, and Spotify serving up a heap of recommendations, these services have been built to last.

Here's our pick of the very best in entertainment services and the devices you can use to access them...