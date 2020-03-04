The best 5 Mac VPNs 2020 for your MacBook or iMac

Perhaps you've already seen our list of the best VPN services options out there? Now you may want to narrow that down for your Apple Mac. You've come to the right place - we've narrowed down the five best Mac VPN options out there right now.

Apple may indeed be more secure than Windows, but this way of thinking can lead to a sense of safety when using a Mac, and that's not always a good idea. There are still potential threats out there on the deepest darkest interwebs and you need to stay protected. On a less ominous note you probably also want to roam freely online, region free that is. Both of these problems are fixed with a trusty VPN.

Whether you're looking to log into sketchy public Wi-Fi, a VPN can keep you and your MacBook protected and let you pick your region. This is also great if you're travelling and want your Mac to login as if you're still in the UK – perhaps to a work system or just good old BBC iPlayer. Whatever the need there's a perfect VPN out there waiting to help. Read on to find the best Mac VPN for you.

If you're looking specifically for the ideal VPNs for apple devices, make sure you also read our VPN for iPhone, iPad and iOS guide.

Got more Apple devices? Then read our best VPN for iPhone, iPad and iOS guide

The Mac VPN options in 2020:



(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for a Mac VPN. This is the premium option for those that want nothing but the very greatest VPN for safety, reliability, app quality and customer support. Express gives you round the clock 24/7 support so you don't need to worry about problems, though they'll likely not occur with this VPN.

As such you'll be able to take your MacBook anywhere and enjoy safe, region free viewing but also stay secure in the knowledge that at home on your desktop Mac you're also super safe.

Express lets you watch Netflix from any region you like, login to public Wi-Fi, check social media on an otherwise limited connection, or just enjoy good old BBC iPlayer when outside the UK.

While this is a perfect VPN for your Mac, it'll also work across devices including your iPhone, Android device, smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more with up to three devices in use at the same time. There is also a 30-day no-questions asked refund policy so you can effectively try before you buy.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We found that Mac VPN provider CyberGhost certainly has the smarts to easily back up its claims. Let's start with the basics: more than 3,600 servers spread across 60 countries, no bar on torrents and some really handy live chat support if you ever run into difficulties.

Guaranteed no logs, rigorous encryption and a trigger-happy kill switch for any breaches in security mean it's certainly strong. But it's the added little extras that make CyberGhost stand out from the rest. Wanting to unlock Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, YouTube or something else? No worries, as CyberGhost will automatically connect you to the server best poised for the purpose. It can also block ads, trackers and malicious websites.

CyberGhost has recently improved its interface - previously one of main gripes with this Mac VPN. Now that only gives us room to moan about the odd bit of clogging, which lead to reduced speeds from servers in the far reaches of the globe. There's still room for improvement on website-based support pages, too - an area where ExpressVPN has everybody else licked.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

There's plenty of reasons why we rank NordVPN so highly, a couple include its automatic kill switch, dedicated IP addresses, strong DNS leak protection and the ability to pay in Bitcoin.

It'll also allow you to connect up to six devices at a time which is great value for money, meaning you'll only need one subscription. Plus, the macOS and iOS clients are minimal and simple, which can be great as a great beginner platform that also offers P2P-friendly zero logs access with decent performance.

The great news is it has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it before committing to it!

(Image credit: Future)

IPVanish has stood the test of time, meaning it's matured into a really impressive and reliable service over the many years it's been running.

Nice touches like auto IP switching, a kill switch, OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP support plus P2P all make this a really impressive Mac option. While paying more for ExpressVPN gets you things like more servers in more countries, a slightly better app, an enhanced user experience and that superb customer service, IPVanish will be more than enough for most needs.

Plus the IPVanish bosses claim this is the world's fastest VPN, we did find it to be rapid. Within the limits of varying connections based on location, signal strength, device and plenty more besides that will change from time to time, it pays to make sure the VPN is quick to start with.

This works brilliantly on Mac to ensure maximum connection speeds and also works across other devices with five able to use the login at once. You also get a 7-day trial with money-back guaranteed.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

VyprVPN is a great VPN for Mac as it boasts reliability as well as great speeds but is significantly cheaper than the other VPN providers - so it's great value for money!

And when we say great speeds we're talking lightning fast, so no worrying about your Mac being slowed down or affected by the VPN. Not to mention, our tests found that the VPN actually doubled our download speeds compared to a normal non-VPN connection. So if security and streaming isn't your concern you could always use this it as a speed boost!

We also love the fact that VyprVPN gives you the option to manage VPN connections for each app separately.

And if security is your concern, this is definitely the provider with you - having VyprDNS, OpenVPN (160-bit and 256-bit) and L2TP/IPsec protocols.

More VPN guides you might fancy: