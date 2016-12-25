By Robert Jones
Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus accessories including wireless and Lightning headphones
Optimise your new iPhone 7 with top headphones, docks, power stations, chargers, cables and much, much more!
If you've just received a brand new iPhone 7 for Christmas, you'll want to be ready to hit the ground running. As such, we've put together a list of 11 of the best iPhone 7-ready Lightning accessories on the market right now.
We've got speakers, docks, cables, chargers, power stations, headphones and more, so if you're looking for some inspiration as to how you can maximise your iPhone 7 experience, then read on.
A really tidy and understated pair of earphones here from JBL, the Reflect Aware Sports deliveradaptive noise cancelling tech without the need for a battery thanks to their in-built Lightning connector.
Indeed, connect these earphones to iPhone 7 and not only will you be able to take advantage of tasty digital audio but you'll also be able to fine tune the delivered noice cancelling magic via app, setting the profile that best fits your current location or activity (exercising, commuting, working etc).
The earphones also sport a sweat-proof design and patented ergonomic ear-tips.
Price:£169.99
This stylish little number from ADATA delivers great value, easy to use, Lightning-enabled storage for your iPhone 7.
Plug the flash drive into your iPhone 7 via Lightning connector and you can upload files, high-quality photos, 4K videos and music into its 32GB and up memory banks to immedietely back up your data and free-up space on the phone itself.
Then, slide the tab on the side of the UE710 over and, thanks to its bi-directional design, you can then plug the drive into a PC/Mac via USB to transfer the data further.
Nice!
Price:£34.57 for 32GB model
This new pair of Beats Solo3Wirelesson-ear headphones not only look class but also deliver on the tech and features too.
Due to the efficiency of the Apple W1 chip, these cans provide up to 40 hours of battery life, as well as Class 1 Bluetooth. In-built earcup controls also let you take calls, play music and even activate Siri too, while a durable and flexible headband and 360-degree pivoting ear cups with noice isolation technology ensure a comfortable and quiet listening experience.
Lastly, the Beats Solo3Wireless are available in gloss black, gloss white, gold, silver, rose gold and black.
Price:£249.95
We kick things off with the Valet Charge Dock from Belkin, which not only features an integrated Lightning connector for iPhone, but also a built-in charger for Apple Watch too.
What's better is that only a single cable is needed to power the dock, meaning you can charge both devices at the same time with less cables cluttering up the place.
Got an Apple Watch and want an iPhone 7? Then this dock is for you.
Price: 99.95
Next up is this stylish speaker dock from Bowers and Wilkins. The Z2 Wireless Music System comes with a Lightning connector for docking the latest iPhone, delivers top streaming capabilities with AirPlay compatibility and, best of all, looks class.
Indeed, with AirPlay on the Z2 working with a wide variety of music apps, such as Last.fm, Pandora and Mixcloud, and the unit itself coming with custom drivers constructed from stiff and light fibre cones, this smallish speaker dock disperses audio smoothly throughout any room it is placed in.
At well under £200, it is also top value.
Price: £169.95
Not only do the Philips Fidelio M2L look very smart, but they also come outfitted with a Lightning connector to supply a pure digital signal directly to them, allowing wearers to enjoy 24-bit 48 kHz high resolution audio from their iOS device.
These headphones also come installed with a digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), optimised 40-mm neodymium drivers and a Bass Reflex System, the latter working with the set's closed-back architecture to regulate"air pressure within the internal chamber, providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response."
Throw in an alumiumum and stiched fine leather build, and these cans are a super choice for those looking for quality sound, especially quality sound on a brand new iPhone 7.
Price: £179.59
Available in all of Apple's metallic finishes, including silver, space grey, gold and rose gold, the official iPhone Lightning Dock allows you to charge and sync any iPhone through its integrated Lightning connector.
It's a simple and minamilist design, yet it does everything you would want from a basic dock, supporting the iPhone vertically and securely, the latter fact allowing easy use of Touch ID without removing the phone from the dock.
The dock also comes with a 3.5mm audio port for connecting speakers or headphones. A classic option for those considering an iPhone 7.
Price: £39.00
iPhone 7 will deliver better battery life than ever before, however that still doesn't mean that it will be able to deal with days on end of high-end use without running out of juice.
To prevent this situation it might be worth considering theMophie Powerstation Plus 3x. The portable power pack comes with built-in charge and sync cables, a digital power management system and, crucially, a Lightning connector.
What's more, the Powerstation is constructed from aluminium, granting it a premium look and feel.
Price:£72.99
Now these babies are just audiophile porn!
Audeze, who has clearly gone mad, has gone and miniturised Planar drivers and stuck them, along with all their high-end audio tech - such as power enhancing Fluxor Magnets - into a pair of in-ear headphones.
They've also gone and introduced the word's first 24-bit Lightning cable for higher-resolution sound, so if you were looking for a new pair of in-ears to complement that new iPhone 7, then these should be right up there on your wish list.
Amazingly, the iSINE20 only weigh a mere 20 grams too.
Price: $599 (£451.41)
TheBelkin Dual Car Charger comes with a 4-foot Lightning-to-USB cable that can also be removed to be used outside of the car. Both of the supplied USB 2.0 ports are universal too, meaning that you can use it to charge older iOS devices as well.
The charger itself is designed with a low profile, meaning that it doesn't stick out of the car's dash, while built in rubber grips make it easy to insert and remove.
Lastly, a built-in blue indicator light ring lets you know when the charger is plugged in and a device is charging.
Price: £29.95
The Libratone Q-Adapt In-Ear Headphones, which are Lightning powered and cost £159, are designed for use with all iPhone and iPad models with a Lightning connector and, as such, don't require an extra battery pack to power their ANC capabilities.
Those ANC capabilities are made possible by Libratone's CityMix™ technology, which allows the user to set the ANC to one of four different levels. So, for example, level 4 allows the wearer to tune out busy office noise, while levels 1 or 2 are more desirable for when walking, running or cycling.
Very nice!
Price: £159
A multi-pack charging kit, the Olixar 4-in-1 provides a comprehensive, Lightning connected, extended power and recharging solution for iPhone owners.
The pack includes two one-metre retractable and tangle-free Lightning / Micro USB charge and sync cables, a 2,500 mAh pocket-sized power bank, a mains travel adapter with four USB and UK, US, EU and AUS travel adapters. A zip-up carry case completes the package.
Could be a versatile and well-made addition to your iPhone 7 armoury.
Price: £31.99
Penultimately we have theSony RDP-X200iPN Lightning Speaker Dock, a wireless Bluetooth dock through which you can stream music from your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
iPhones and iPads can be docked onto the speaker via its integrated, vertically mounted, Lightning connector - which also charges the devices while they play music - while other non-Lightning devices can be connected wirelessly.
A stainless steel finish and wireless remote complete this stylish and modestly priced package.
Price:£134.99
Looking for something slightly different to the standard Lightning cable? The Native Union Belt is made from high-quality braided nylon and comes with a small leather belt for neatly coiling it back up when not in use. It comes in three different colour schemes too, including this two tone black and white number, as well as solid grey and blue.
Price: £19.95