Car porn gallery: seven pics to make you love Chevrolet's self-driving sci-fi masterpiece

Self-driving and electric-powered

The FNR Concept is the American marque's vision of a fully autonomous future, where cars gleefully zoom around cities, producing nothing in the way of emissions at the tailpipe and allowing its occupants to update their Twitter status rather than deal with the morning traffic.

Powered by an electric motor in each wheel, the FNR Concept breaks ground by featuring a magnetic hubless wheel system.

The lack of a traditional wheel hub would not only reduce the amount of mechanical loss through friction, it would also reduce the additional power required to overcome radial torque of convectional hub driven wheels, as its power is driven directly to the inside face of the rotating magnetised road wheel.