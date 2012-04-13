By T3 Online
Best Windows Phone 7 games to download now
T3's pick of the finest Marketplace offerings
3D Paper Ball
Why throw actual paper balls around the office when you can throw virtual ones instead? Just don’t chuck your Windows Phone about if you find yourself distressed by the occasionally erratic controls. Some fiddling with sensitivity might be in order, but for a free game it can’t be faulted. Save money and trees by downloading 3D Paper Ball.
Price: Free
Link: 3D Paper Ball review
Angry Birds
A firm favourite of the Android and iOS gaming crowd, the Angry Birds brand finally arrived for the jealous Windows Phone users in last year. Although it may be a lot more expensive than its Apple and Google counterparts at a whopping £2.29, it brings all the feather-brained, structure-destroying mayhem you’ve been dying to be a part of for months.
Price: £2.29
Link: Angry Birds review
Beards and Beaks
Here’s another unlikely conflict, this time a battle for gems between gnomes and birds. Guiding your small band of gnomes around the battlefield, you must fend off the feathered fiends before they steal all the precious booty. It’s quite expensive for a game that doesn’t go far beyond that, but if you’re a big fan of gnomes and birds you’re in luck.
Price: £2.29
Link: Beards and Beaks review
De Blob Revolution
The ironically named I.N.K.T Corporation have sapped the colour from Chroma City leaving it a monochrome husk of its former self. It’s your duty as Mr. Blobby’s less demented second cousin, de Blob, to bring colour back to the city, one maze at a time.
Price: £2.29
Blockbuster
Although Blockbuster looks just like your standard block breaking affair, it sports several tweaks to the genre that reinvent the tried and tested formula, such as the ability to bounce falling bricks into side panels for bonus points. Break some virtual bricks today without breaking the bank.
Price: Free
Link: Blockbuster review
Bubble Birds
X.I.M.A.D Inc. jump on the bird-theme-bandwagon with their mashup of Angry Birds and Bejewelled. An avian twist on the classic bubble-matching shooter game, players must connect three or more coloured birds to make them disappear before the newly generated ones overwhelm the screen. Bubble Birds is perfect for either short train rides or lengthy dedicated sessions.
Price: Free
Chickens Can Dream
Literally turning the idea behind Doodle Jump on its head, Chickens Can Dream is a bizarre little game where you guide a chicken’s free fall through deadly tunnels. You must collect pieces of corn using power ups, multipliers and unexplained weaponry and all the while avoid being filleted by rotor blades and saws. Chickens Can Dream Falls with style onto the Windows Phone for free.
Price: Free
Doodle Jump
A massive hit for iOS and Android systems, Doodle Jump for Windows Phone is an app catalogue must-have. Using the smartphone tilt mechanism, the idea is to guide “The Doodler” over trampolines, propeller hats and springs, while avoiding black holes and sinister UFOs to reach the very edge of the earth’s atmosphere. Be warned though, it can get addictive.
Price: £2.29
Link: Doodle Jump review
Fruit Ninja
Instead of practicing your ninja death strikes on your younger siblings or your neighbour’s dog, why not chop up some virtual fruit salad on your Windows mobile. Or perhaps you just really hate fruit and want to spill their guts all over the place. Either way, earn some achievements and places on the online leaderboards by becoming the ultimate fruit assassin.
Price: £2.29
Link: Fruit Ninja review
GeoDefense
Critical Thought brings the colourful fireworks of GeoDefense to the Windows mobile format following its success on the iPhone. While the classic tower defence premise might seem simple enough, each level is deceptively tricky and will keep your phone glued to your fingers until you dream about flicking tiny neon robots in some kind of Tron-like nightmare.
Price: £2.29
The Impossible Game
Give a man a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Give a man a link to The Impossible Game and he’ll never eat again because he’s completely infatuated with its super-challenging gameplay and the blatant goad in its title. A game of rhythm, skill and persistence, it’ll have you cringing with anguish with every game over screen, but begging for one last go before lunch is over.
Price: £0.79
Kinectimals
Have the pet tiger cub you’ve always dreamed about or keep your noisy children quiet for a few minutes with the irresistibly cute Kinectimals for Windows Phone. If you just can’t bear to be without the fuzzy little’uns for more than half a minute, download the mobile version today and melt all of your friend’s hearts with super cuteness.
Price: £2.29
Minesweeper
One for all you old-school windows gamers out there! Minesweeper is an absolute gem from the days before we could waste time at work searching for videos of cats attacking babies. Universally despised for its frustratingly steep learning curve, Minesweeper has driven gamers batty for twenty years (once they figured out how to play, of course). Grab it today for free on Windows Phone 7 and see what all the fuss was about.
Price: Free
Link: Minesweeper review
OMG
If you’re aching to rack up beastly high scores in old-school neon pyrotechnics, then look no further than Arkedo’s blast-‘em-up Our Manic Game on Windows Phone 7. Featuring instantly accessible gameplay with some interesting point scoring mechanics, online leaderboards and trophies for all you achievement hunters, Our Manic Game will satisfy casual and hardcore gamers alike.
Price: £2.29
Pac-Man
Everybody’s favourite pill-popping disc man gets the mobile treatment on Windows Phone. It’s a little steeply priced for a game that can be played free on many websites, but this utter classic is still as un-put-downable as it has been since 1980 and with the added achievements system you’ll be sure to get your money’s worth.
Price: £3.99
Link: Pac Man review
Plants Vs. Zombies
The ultimate showdown… Windows Phone users can finally realise their dreams of becoming Alan Titchmarsh: Zombie Destroyer and fend off hordes of the living dead using only their agricultural expertise. Again, the Windows version is quite expensive in comparison to those of iOS and Android, but the simple, yet surprisingly varied and original gameplay provides light-hearted strategic action for any fan of zombie horror and plant cultivation.
Price: £3.99
Putt-In Golf
If you fancy yourself as a keen golfer, but don’t fancy the price tag of a decent set of clubs, then don your finest sweater vest and download Putt-In golf. Or better yet, nominate someone to be your caddie and get them to do it for you. With online leaderboards, multiple difficulties and bonus trophy modes, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth and all from the comfort of anywhere.
Price: £0.79
Link: Putt-In Golf review
Shuriken Ninja
Who doesn’t want to be a ninja? Just short of getting a shuriken USB attachment for the Windows Phone and hiding under desks, Shuriken Ninja is the closest you’re going to get. With high scores to beat and a way to solve each level with a single shuriken you’ll be sneaking about in shadows playing this one for weeks (ninja suit optional).
Price: Price: Free, £0.79 without ads
Link: Shuriken Ninja review
The Sims 3
Windows Phone users finally have the chance to live out all of their sinister domestic fantasies on the go without the stupid moral and legal repercussions of real life. Who needs real life anyway, when you’ve got The Sims 3? Move into a new house and annoy your new neighbours with your noisy night time habits just like in real life! You can even get your Sims to play The Sims on their Windows Mobiles… okay, not really.
Price: £5.49
The Harvest
Launched way back alongside the first Windows mobiles, The Harvest still manages to show off the hardware capabilities of the mobile platform, featuring a grim dystopian future setting with big guns, varied powerups and sexy explosions. If you’re willing to part with the £5.49 then it’s well worth a look.
Price: £5.49
Link: The Harvest review