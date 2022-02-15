Best waterproof running shoes 2022 for protecting your feet during rainy runs

If you’re a keen year-round runner fed up with the wet weather screwing up your daily run, then we’ve got just the thing for you: the best waterproof running shoes.

Waterproof running shoes work wonders for your feet when it comes to staying dry, even when it’s pouring down outside. And the best part is, you don’t have to compromise on design and opt for some subpar sneaker that only exists to be waterproof.

Many big trainer companies make water-resistant versions of their best running shoes so - in some instances - you can simply purchase the waterproof version of your favourite threads.

However, more often than not this isn't the case and not all brands do waterproof shoes. But that’s why we’re here - to give you the low down on the best waterproof kicks you can buy.

Best waterproof running shoes to buy in 2022

1. Saucony Endorphin Speed 2 Runshield Best waterproof running shoes overall Specifications Weight: 226 grams Drop: 8 mm Sizing: True to size Reasons to buy + Super lightweight + Thermal backing for warmth + Fast Reasons to avoid - Minimal grip on the outsole – will degrade quickly

Already a hugely popular model from Saucony, that frequently sell-out, the Endorphin Speed 2 Runshield gives a winter version for die-hard fans of the Endorphin Speed 2. This shoe stands out not only because of the protection it offers, but the speed it combines with this. It’s the shoe you’ll reach for when the pavements are wet, but you still want to hit top speed in your intervals, tempos or longer runs.

2. On CloudFlyer Waterproof Best lightweight waterproof running shoes Specifications Weight: 235 grams Drop: 6 mm Sizing: True to size Reasons to buy + Good air ventilation despite waterproofing + Grear cushioning and support + Reflective detailing is a godsend in the dark Reasons to avoid - Premium price tag

Not only does On’s Cloudflyer Waterproof shoe protect your feet from all kinds of weather, but it’s exceptionally comfortable in its own right thanks to the additional support and cushioning provided by the heel cage to the rear. On top of this, it has the added benefit of being covered in reflective detailing, which comes in particularly handy when you’re running in the early or late hours of the day.

The Cloudflyer is definitely not one of the cheapest shoes on our list, but the quality you get here is worth it, especially if you’re looking for a comfortable shoe that will not only offer you support but ensure you stay dry and warm on those wet, wintery days.

3. Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Best waterproof running shoes for road Specifications Weight: 301 grams Drop: 10 mm Sizing: True to size (a little generous) Reasons to buy + Brilliant water repulsion + Better traction over the regular Pegasus Reasons to avoid - Slightly less comfortable than the regular version - Not as durable, either

The Shield version of the super-popular Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 has a thicker, water repellent upper and a modified outsole which gives it a slightly firmer feel than the regular version.

While it won’t offer the same experience as the Pegasus 38 in dry conditions (it’s just not as comfortable overall) it is our top pick when things get wet as it not only keeps your feet dry but has a much better grip to prevent slipping.

That thicker upper on the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield also keeps your feet warmer, which is a blessing when that raisin turns to sleet or snow.

4. Adidas Solar Glide 4 GTX Best waterproof running shoes for urban runners Specifications Weight: 278 grams Drop: 10 mm Sizing: True to size (little narrow) Reasons to buy + Fast and responsive + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Not as durable as competitor offerings - Narrow fit

The Solar Glide has long been a go-to for casual city runners but now the Glide 4 is available as a waterproof model (with the GTX standing for GORE-TEX, which we mentioned earlier). Like their predecessors, these running shoes are super versatile and ideal for running in (wet) urban environments, be it on roads, footpaths or gravel.

What we love about this shoe is that it’s exceptionally lightweight, making it a very easy-going and agile runner. This is enhanced by the midsole that features Adidas’ infamous Boost material, which is renowned for offering runners ample energy return. Every footstrike absorbs the shock of impact, leaving your feet feeling super-cushioned while boosting take-off so you can go harder for longer.

The only downside here is that these shoes aren’t quite as durable as some of the other runners on this lift, especially those designed for off-road trail running. Still, this is one of the most stylish-looking pairs of kicks in our best waterproof running shoe line-up.

5. Merrel Agility Peak 4 Best waterproof running shoes for hiking/off-road Specifications Weight: 312 grams Drop: 6 mm Sizing: True to size Reasons to buy + Amazing shock absorption + Highly supportive + Super comfortable Reasons to avoid - Sole a little too thick - Colourways not to everyone's tastes

Built for the rugged life with plenty of shock absorption for those tougher trails, the Merrell Agility Peak 4 is a waterproof shoe that won’t just keep your feet dry on a variety of terrains but offers some amazing support from toes to ankle.

Featuring the brand’s Vibram soles, a removable EVA insole, and a FloatPro midsole, the Merrell Agility Peak 4 has been built for tougher trails and longer runs. As a result, it delivers heaps of absorption without taking away that foot strike feeling too much, offering a great balance between response and protection. You’re getting a pretty impressive shoe for your money here. It also comes in some pretty kooky colourways, some of which are a little garish, if you ask us.

How to buy the best waterproof running shoes for you

While you’re unlikely to be able to tell them apart, the biggest difference between standard shoes and their waterproof counterparts is the addition of a water-repellent membrane or liner built into the upper. This membrane is often be made by a different brand to that of the shoe itself, usually, one that specialises in waterproof textiles.

The most recognised in this domain is probably Gore-Tex - a waterproof fabric that has been made specially to repel liquid while allowing water vapour to pass through. Lightweight and durable, it's water-resistant enough to block out wind and rain but still pretty breathable, meaning it can release sweat and heat as you run and your feet warm up.

Still, it’s not as effective at doing this as your standard, more breathable pair of running shoes, so you must keep in mind that - while waterproof runners can protect your feet from getting drenched and feeling mushy on rainy days - there’s a downside.

The inside of the shoes can become super sweaty and sometimes uncomfortable on warmer days, especially on longer runs, so it’s important to not use a waterproof pair of running trainers if you’re planning to use them year-round in a variety of climates. It’s perhaps best to use them as a backup for days when it’s especially wet outside.