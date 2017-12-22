Best Steam Winter Sale deals 2017

The Steam Winter Sale is upon us again, and the 2017 edition of the gaming bargain bonanza looks like it'll match up to previous years in terms of quality and quantity. Whatever your gaming tastes, you should find something of interest to tempt you.

Deals carry on right the way through to the 4th of January but we thought we'd give you a head start on the pick of the bargains by highlighting some of the best deals we've seen so far - read through our list below and see if there's anything you can treat yourself to.

1. SteamWorld Dig 2 Hugely popular and cheaper than ever Reasons to buy + Neatly combines action and puzzle elements + Extra story depth and areas to explore Reasons to avoid - Empty List Check Amazon

Games don't have to come with a huge discount to attract our attention: SteamWorld Dig 2, for example, was already cheap but is now 35 percent off. The intuitive and engaging platforming gameplay of the original gets augmented with more puzzles, more detail, more areas to explore, and more fun.

2. Elite: Dangerous The space adventuring classic Reasons to buy + Pioneering open space massively multiplayer + Explore the galaxy at its full size Reasons to avoid - Empty List Check Amazon

Now down to the level of pocket change thanks to a hefty 75 percent discount, now's the time to see what all the Elite: Dangerous fuss is about if you've never played it before. It's not a game to dip in and out of, but rather one to let wash over you as you explore and interact with the sights of the galaxy.

3. Prey A fresh take on a familiar scenario Reasons to buy + Well-crafted world and stories + Hours of blasting shape-shifting aliens Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $9.93 View at Kogan.com

Ah hostile aliens rampaging through a deserted space station - will it ever get old? Despite the rather unoriginal premise, Prey is intriguing, sinister and engaging in all the right areas, building on a lot of great space games of the past to do something fresh, with strong storytelling and lots to explore.

4. Cuphead Up for a challenge? Reasons to buy + Fantastically detailed retro art + Breathes new life into the boss fight Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $25.48 View at Green Man Gaming

One of the hits of 2017, Cuphead takes classic ingredients - the 2D platformer, 1930s comics - and mixes them into an engrossing gameplay experience that's challenging and rewarding in equal measure. Not only does it look and sound fantastic, it's genuinely gripping too, and is now 15 percent off.

5. What Remains Of Edith Finch The gold standard of walking simulators Reasons to buy + Gaming at your own pace + Less than a movie ticket and better value Reasons to avoid - Empty List Check Amazon

If you value storytelling and atmosphere over high-speed action then make sure this collection of strange tales, at 35 percent off, is part of your Steam sale shopping spree. As the titular Edith it's up to you to uncover the secrets of your family's past and work out why you're the one left alive...

6. Tekken 7 The latest instalment Reasons to buy + The classic format updated for 2017 + Packed with customisation options Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $29 View at Amazon

50 percent off Tekken 7? Don't mind if we do, thanks very much, because this is as good as fighting duel games get - as you would expect from this long-running series. It manages to bring new options and customisations to the table while still being superb fun for anyone who just likes mashing buttons.

7. Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Take a fantastical journey Reasons to buy + Gets the big picture and the little details right + For Lord of the Rings fans and non-fans alike Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $11.13 View at Amazon

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on an immersive, expansive jaunt through Tolkien's world then hold off no longer, because Shadow Of War is now 30 percent off in the Steam Winter Sale. Spend 2018 in this rich, open landscape, choosing your path through Middle-Earth.

8. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus This time it's war, again Reasons to buy + Rich characters and gameplay + Perfectly realised sci-fi shooter Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $35.96 View at Amazon

Wolfenstein II gets a massive 50 percent discount in the Steam Winter Sale, which means it's a good a time as any to start your Nazi-hunting campaign as BJ Blazkowicz. Set in an alternate reality where the Third Reich won WWII, your job is to blast and barrel your way through to victory.

9. Assassin's Creed Origins Take a trip to Ancient Egypt Reasons to buy + A new take on the franchise formula + One of the best-looking games of 2017 Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $21.25 View at Amazon

The latest entry in the Assassin's Creed series, Origins transports the action to Ancient Egypt and adds some new ideas to the familiar formula, making this a return to form for the franchise as a whole. Whether you're new to this world of stealth killing or an old hand, you'll love the 30 percent off this game.

10. Virginia Explore a moody, detailed FBI investigation Reasons to buy + Packed with memorable scenes and characters + As good as any TV crime drama Reasons to avoid - Empty List AU $16.15 View at Amazon

If Virginia was any cheaper, it'd be free, so take the opportunity to get your hands on this excellent crime-drama-in-video-game-form, which is now 90 percent off. The visuals, the plotting, the pace, the characters, and everything else is all top notch - just don't expect too much in the way of actual gameplay.