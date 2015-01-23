Best selfie stick to buy 2015

Previous Next 4/5

PolarPro Power Pole

Say that three times fast…Once you've got your tongue round the name, feast your eyes upon the most tech filled selfie stick ever. Actually, it's a GoPro pole, but you know what we mean. A 5,200 mAh battery gives your device a bit of extra juice, while the dual USB ports mean you can charge multiple items at once. The ports are all covered with waterproof housings, the body is 100% aluminium and it extends from 17 to 30-inches.

$99.99 | PolarPro