Best Nike running shoe deals of June: the cheapest prices on Nike running and workout trainer available NOW

Heading out for a run this June but your old kicks look a bit too worn? We have all the best Nike running and workout shoe deals here, from Zoom X Vaporfly NEXT% to Nike Free X Metcon 2 and everything in between.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% might be scarcely available, but Nike has more than just one excellent running shoes such as the Nike React Infinity Run, one of the most sought after running shoes in 2020. Feel free to have a look at our best Nike Vaporfly alternatives list too if you prefer plenty of foam and a carbon plate under your feet.

Nike running shoes appear throughout our best running shoes guide, from the highly-debated Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, the Nike React Infinity Run which was built for injury prevention or the hipster's choice: Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. There is a good reason for it: Nike running shoes are great. The sad news is, everyone knows this and there is a high demand for these shoes, meaning they are almost always sold out.

This is where T3's magic widgets come into play: our algorithms constantly scan the internet to find the cheapest Nike running shoes deals at any given moment so if a good deal crops up, these widgets will display it straight away. You might as well bookmark this page and check back regularly for the best deals. They will be here, waiting for you.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% is so fast, athletes are lobbying for it to be examined by the International Association of Athletics Federations because they think it provides unfair advantage to athletes who wear them.

Nike threw everything it knows about running shoes out of the window when they started designing the Vaporfly series. What they up with might just be the ugliest running shoes in existence, but one that gives runners near perfect running dynamics.

• Read our Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% review here

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

What makes the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 the one of the top entries on our best running shoes list is it’s versatility and looks. It’s comfortable enough for longer runs but it also provides great traction on concrete and other hard surfaces for all you urban runners.

As for looks, the Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 still has the trademark protruding-heel design and takes after it's bigger sibling the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%. The latter has a bulkier look to it whereas the Turbo 2 operates with gentler lines and softer curves.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

The iconic Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 returns with more perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables give you a snug fit at higher speeds.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

From our Nike Joyride Run Flyknit review: "The exuberant look will turn heads on the street as you walk/run past people. The strong seam-line under the laces give the shoes an attractive Frankenstein's monster look.

The Nike Joyride is the ideal couch-to-5k running shoe. It doesn't provide enough energy return to be the fastest running shoe out there (if you want that, get the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%) but in the same time, it's not claiming to be one either.

The Joyride will make running a jolly experience and if you aren't into running, these shoes will make you change your mind about it. Once you slipped into them, you will want to try how it feels to run in them and once you did, you won't be disappointed."

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Want to take a Nike for your trail running sessions? How about the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail, a beast of a trail runner? The perforated mesh upper offers breathable comfort, and double Zoom Air units cushion your stride. The outsole lugs will optimise traction when running uphill and help you control descends too.

• Read our Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail review here

Nike React Infinity Run

Apart from looking pretty fly, running in the Nike React Infinity Run will also significantly reduce the possibility of injuring yourself. The all-new Flyknit upper funnels and holds your feet in the right position, while the extra foam under feet guarantees a comfortable and fast riding experience.

• Read our Nike React Infinity Run review here

Nike Free X Metcon 2

The Nike Free X Metcon 2 is the best of all worlds when it comes to workout shoes: it provides a stable platform for heavy lifts, ample amount of support on the top when you jump around in HIIT classes and it also looks pretty good too. Want something more high tech for HIIT workouts? Check out the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep, designed specifically for gruelling HIIT sessions.