The best hiking pole 2020: top trekking poles to help you get more from walking

Whether you're a keen walker or just getting started, hiking poles are a valuable investment. In this guide, we've rounded up our pick of the best hiking poles available right now, to help ensure you choose the right one for you.

Hiking poles have come a long way from the alpenstocks of old. They’ve also become pretty obligatory out on the hills, for a host of good reasons. They’ll improve your balance on tricky trail sections and easier ground alike (although you'll want to invest in a quality pair of hiking boots or walking shoes first), and also take strain off your knees on long descents.

Many walkers find that the best hiking poles help to maintain a better pace and walking rhythm, and poles are particularly helpful for river crossings, enabling an easy vault across smaller streams, and careful testing of rocks ahead on wider river beds. Similarly, being able to probe suspect-looking ground before standing on it has saved many a walker from an unpleasant trip.

Read on for our ranking of the best hiking poles.

How to choose the best hiking poles

Hiking poles are particularly useful for taking the pressure off of your legs when walking long distances, and especially for providing support ascending or descending slopes.

Most modern trekking poles are now very compact and easy to carry. Many will fold away easily or can be attached to your backpack when they’re not needed, as well as being lightweight and slim.

Look out for adjustable hiking poles with a locking mechanism as this will allow you to keep the pole at your desired height, and is perfect if multiple people use them. The pole should be long enough so that your elbow is at a 90 degree angle when walking.

The next thing to consider is the shaft material – usually either aluminium or carbon fibre. Aluminium is more durable, although just a tad heavier than carbon, but if you’re hiking regularly you can expect aluminium poles to last longer.

A firm grip is also essential, and to stop your hands sweating excessively during your hike, EVA foam is the best grip material to go for to keep the poles breathable at all times.

We’ve picked out some of the best hiking poles for long and short hikes as well as different types of terrain and weather conditions. Take a look at our round up and invest in that much needed support for your next adventure.

(Image credit: Leki)

1. Leki Sherpa XTG Super-rugged poles for long-distance rough and smooth Specifications Best for : UK conditions Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Aergon (Thermo) : Reasons to buy + Super tough + Highly adjustable Reasons to avoid - Slightly heavier than carbon Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Leki Sherpa XTG is a testament to how advanced hiking pole design has become. They might look like full-featured walking poles (which they are indeed), but the weight has tumbled off a cliff. A mere 263g per unit for ‘standard’ alloy poles is impressive, as is the spec list here, which includes pretty much the kitchen sink. Aluminium poles usually come in heavier than their more expensive carbon brethren, but tend to bend under serious pressure, rather than shatter like carbon.

The two ‘speedlock’ adjusters use levers not twisty friction locks, which means they’re more reliable and easier to operate wearing gloves, and they stretch enormously from 110cm out to 145cm. The Sherpa’s pack down to a reasonable 70cm, so won’t jut out foo far from your rucksack, and also feature an extended foam grip down the top shaft, allowing you to choke your grip down the shaft on more technical sections of the trail.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Black Diamond) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Black Diamond)

2. Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Z Super-light but strong poles for big days and steep approaches Specifications Best for: Big days out Shaft material: Carbon fibre Adjustable length: No Grip material: Cork Reasons to buy + 3 section foldable poles + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Fixed length Today's Best Deals AU $339.95 View at Kogan.com

The BD Alpine Carbon Z is a perfect companion for weekend travel adventures and big days out. Weighing in at a shade over 200grams a pole (depending on length), the Alpine carbon breaks down to less than 40cm long, making it highly packable for travel or on-route.

Old-school cork grips give plenty of feedback whether you’re barehanded or wearing gloves, and new reinforcements around the joints add to the pole’s durability and strength. As these are fixed length you’ll need to choose your size wisely, but that fixed nature removes unnecessary weight, and also reduces faff on long days and especially for early alpine starts, which is a major boon.

3. Black Diamond Distance Carbon FLZ The best hiking poles for long-distance walking and steep approaches Specifications Best for: Long hikes Shaft material: Carbon fiber Adjustable length: No Grip material: EVA foam Reasons to buy + 3 section foldable poles + Keeps hands dry Reasons to avoid - Fixed length Today's Best Deals AU $233.28 View at Amazon

For those avid hikers who want to take on longer trails, you may want to consider some extra support. The Black Diamond Distance Carbon FLZ carbon fibre hiking poles are designed to provide added stability on steep inclines and more extensive walks.

They are a fixed length, but they fold up into three parts making them easy to pack into a backpack quickly and efficiently. EVA foam handles are in place to keep hands comfortable and dry even during the toughest of hikes and customers have found them to feel incredibly sturdy; just make sure they are locked into place before setting off!

4. Leki Womens Cressida Trekking Pole Pair Serious hikers can ensure stability with this pair of hiking poles Specifications Best for: Serious hikers Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Cork/rubber Reasons to buy + Durable material + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Grip gets a bit warm Today's Best Deals AU $175.52 View at Amazon

Experienced hikers can expect good things from these versatile poles. The shaft is adjustable for different heights and very durable as made from aluminium. They are said to be lightweight and easy to lock in place so you can be sure to remain stable on your journey. The grips are made from cork and rubber, which isn’t as breathable as EVA foam, but regarded as comfortable nonetheless.

5. Enkeeo Ultralight Trekking Poles The best hiking poles for taking on a variety of terrains Specifications Best for: All terrain Shaft material: Carbon fiber Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: EVA foam Reasons to buy + Complete accessories kit + Adjustable wrist straps Reasons to avoid - May be susceptible to bending over time Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether you’re hiking on rocky, snowy, grassy or unpredictable terrain, the Enkeeo Ultralight trekking poles come with a range of accessories to tailor them to your hike. You’ll get 2 snow baskets, 2 mud baskets and 4 rubber tips, so you can fully prepare for the road ahead and feel safe and study in all weather conditions. They are particularly good in boggy conditions and provide much needed support for going up and down hill in such conditions. The grips are said to remain comfy and non-slippery when walking in the rain and overall these poles are easy to adjust whenever you need to.

6. Black Diamond Trail Trekking Pole A lightweight trail hiking pole set for casual weekend hikers Specifications Best for: Casual trails Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Non-slip foam Reasons to buy + Easy to adjust + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Dirt can sometimes build up when folded away Today's Best Deals AU $124.99 View at Amazon

If you’re more of a casual hiker who just goes on light trails at the weekends, then these Black Diamond Trail Poles might be the best hiking poles for you. They are height-adjustable and have foam grip handles which make them very comfy for walking, and first-time hikers found these to be easy to get on with. Some locking mechanisms can be tricky to get into place, but this one is easy to click into place and you won’t get sprung with any unexpected collapsing parts during your walk.

7. Cascade Mountain Tech Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles Tougher terrains can be made easy with these thick hiking poles Specifications Best for: Tough terrain Shaft material: Carbon fiber Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: Cork Reasons to buy + Accessories included + Sturdy design Reasons to avoid - Not the most compact Today's Best Deals AU $62.56 View at Amazon

If you often try out different trails and levels of hiking route, then these Cascade Mountain Tech poles will make sure you’re prepared for all eventualities. You’ll get an accessory kit which includes a range of tips and baskets for different terrains and weather conditions, and the adjustable height means you can make sure you have the right stability for ascending and descending slopes. They aren’t as compact as some other hiking poles, but still fold down or can be attached to a backpack with ease.

8. Leki Tucson Trekking Pole A flexible tipped pole for a wide variety of terrains Specifications Best for: Comfort Shaft material: Aluminium Adjustable length: Yes Grip material: PAS Grip Reasons to buy + Adjust length of pole to suit the walk + Wrist straps Reasons to avoid - Only one pole Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The more casual walker may only want one pole to begin with, and this Leki Tucson trekking pole with flex-tip is designed to be adaptable to a range of terrains when starting out with hiking. The length of the pole is completely adjustable which means you can change it to suit your needs when going up or down hill or when walking on flat terrain. You’ll also have a comfy handle with a wrist strap for extra security when walking.