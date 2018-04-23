The best Bluetooth transmitters 2018 to stream audio in your home and car

So your old iPod nano has some absolute tunes on it from back in the day when the Apple Music Store was actually a thing and instead of painstakingly creating your playlist from scratch on Spotify, you want to save yourself some hassle and find a way to hook your now slightly retro device up to your Bluetooth speaker so you can treat your ears to a blast from the past.

Well… thanks to Bluetooth transmitters, you can. They work by decoding information (your songs) into a transferable format before transmitting that information via radio waves to the receiver.

The transmitter produces the audio frequency itself, this is then picked up by the receiver. Together, the transmitter and the receiver create a pathway on which data can be transferred. These days, they are important components on a huge variety of everyday devices, including mobile phones, laptops and TVs.

So what should you be looking out for when purchasing your Bluetooth transmitter? Version 4.0 is the latest version of Bluetooth, and is probably most noteworthy if you’re looking to hook up or transfer data from a heart rate monitor or thermometer to a Bluetooth compatible PC. Aside from that, version 2.1 is more than adequate for the everyday device. It essentially allows the transmitter to hook up to a range of devices, whether it’s a speaker or your headphones.

Consider the range of the Bluetooth transmitter, too. If your device is inside but you want to hear your tunes outside, you’ll need one with a long range on it so the radio signal isn’t interrupted. You may also want to look at the play time; most Bluetooth transmitters have a fairly long charge life, with 10 hours being the longest playtime on our list.

1. TaoTronics Bluetooth Transmitter The ideal all-rounder for transmitting tunes from an old gen iPod to a speaker Specifications Best for: Audio devices Working range: 30ft Bluetooth Version: 2.1 Play time: 6-7 hours Reasons to buy + Features A2PD for enhanced audio quality + Works with any audio device Reasons to avoid - Can't switch it on or off

Primed for use with audio devices, this Bluetooth transmitter features A2PD technology, which should improve the audio quality as opposed to a regular Bluetooth transmitter.

Combing a decent 30ft range with high quality audio, this Bluetooth transmitter is a good buy if you’re looking to fire your music across from the lounge to the garden.

Rated highly among users, people commend the sound quality and ease of use, however many mention that the battery doesn’t last as long as stated, and you have to unplug it from your device if you’re looking to use it without the Bluetooth hook up, as there's no on/off switch.

2. Avantree Oasis LONG RANGE Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver Indoors, outdoors, upstairs, downstairs, this long range all-in-one should reach Specifications Best for: Long range Working range: 150ft Bluetooth Version: 4.1 Play time: Mains powered Reasons to buy + Transmitter and receiver + Long range Reasons to avoid - Has to be plugged in to the mains

You can use this device as either a transmitter or receiver, allowing you to, as examples, either transmit sound from your TV to your speaker system or alternatively allow your non Bluetooth enabled speaker system to receive sounds from a Bluetooth enabled device.

With a range of 150ft, this Bluetooth wireless transmitter and receiver is the ideal buy for larger homes, or those looking to branch their system across several rooms.

3. Nulaxy Wireless In-Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter Rev your car into the 21st century with this Bluetooth FM transmitter Specifications Best for: Car Working range: Cigarette lighter Bluetooth Version: 3.0 Play time: USB powered Reasons to buy + Allows hands-free calling + Listen to music from your phone Reasons to avoid - Reports of sound distortion at high volume

Sometimes, listening to the radio as you cruise down the M3 just doesn’t cut it, but by using devices like this Bluetooth FM transmitter, you can use radio waves to listen to your own music – all you need to do is hook up your phone via the USB port and programme the device to a spare radio frequency. You can also use the device to make safe and legal hands-free calls, and it will also charge your device up when it’s plugged in.

4. Avantree Dual Link Bluetooth 4.2 Transmitter A portable Bluetooth transmitter for syncing devices on the go Specifications Best for: Portable Working range: 100ft Bluetooth Version: 4.1 Play time: 7 hours Reasons to buy + No audio delay when hooking up TV + Stylish, 'street worthy' appearance Reasons to avoid - You may notice a slight dip in sound quality

This portable Bluetooth transmitter features the latest Bluetooth technology and should fare well when you're hooking up devices over long distances. With Avantree boasting that you shouldn't experience any sound delay, this is the ideal buy if you’re looking to hook up your TV to your sound system. Offering up 7 hours’ worth of power, this battery powered Bluetooth transmitter is convenient to use and will connect automatically to a device once it’s been paired.

5. Trond Bluetooth V4.1 Transmitter A top of the range Bluetooth transmitter boasting CD quality sound Specifications Best for: Syncing Working range: 133ft Bluetooth Version: 4.1 Play time: 10 hours Reasons to buy + Long battery life + No out of sync sound Reasons to avoid - More expensive than our previous pick

If you’re looking for the best and don’t mind how much money you need to fork out, then this Trond transmitter may be the one for you. Trond promises the same sound synchronisation qualities as our previous pick but boast CD quality sound as one of its unique selling points, which could make forking out the extra cash worthwhile.

The transmitter also has the ability to hook up to two speakers at the same time - great if you’re throwing a party, and with 10 hours of battery life, rather than just 7, you can be pretty certain that it’ll last the entire duration of your soirée.