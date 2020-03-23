The best 65-inch TVs: go big-screen with these top 65-inch OLED and QLED TVs

The best 65-inch TVs are where the truly big-screen experience starts, really. They're big enough that not all living rooms can even accommodate them, unlike the best 43-inch TVs or 50-inch TVs, and significantly more so than the best 55-inch TVs, even – those extra 10 inches mean a lot more screen area.

But that's exactly why the 65-inch TV market has been growing rapidly over recent years (behind only the best 75-inch TVs for speed of growth), because they really make the most of higher-resolution displays, new display technologies like OLED and QLED, and image enhancing features such as HDR.

• OLED vs QLED: What they are, and which is best for you

In the past a screen this big would have taken up too much space (even more so than now), cost a fortune and looked terrible with standard-definition content. All this has changed, and there’s now a choice of 65-inch 4K smart TVs to fit every need.

Best 65-inch TV: Is this the right size for you?

A 65-inch 4K TV is big, but thanks to slimmer designs and shrinking bezels, it won't take over the whole room. In fact, assuming you have a the right-sized living space, a 65-inch HDR TV might be just the ticket. For one thing you can wall mount, which often saves space, and because of the increased resolution offered by 4K, you can actually sit slightly closer than the recommended viewing distance of 14 feet, for the cinema experience without being able to see the pixels.

Best 65-inch TV: What to look for

The 65-inch 4K TV market is the domain of flagship models – our picks here are full of models from our list of the best TVs overall – but there are some cheaper options as well. At this screen size there are a number of high-end 65-inch OLED TVs, as well as some highly-specified 65-inch LCD TVs.

However, whether you ultimately choose an OLED or QLED TV, you should be looking for AI-enhanced image processing, HDR support, Dolby Atmos, gaming features, and state-of-the-art smart platforms.

• Best soundbars – add some booming audio to your TV the easy way

Best 65-inch TV: the list

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Q90R The best 65-inch TV for stunning HDR and gaming Reasons to buy + Superb HDR performance + Comprehensive smart platform + Excellent gaming features Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision or Atmos Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Samsung Q90R is 2019's current flagship 65-inch 4K TV (though see our guide to Samsung's 2020 TV range for what's coming this year), and while Samsung also offers an 8K model at this screen size, the features are essentially the same.

So you might as well save some money and pick-up this 4K QLED beauty with its direct backlight, local dimming, wider viewing angles and quantum dot tech. It’s capable of delivering the full colour volume, along with superb black levels, and impressive amounts of brightness.

The Q90R also has Samsung's Quantum Processor, which uses AI-enhanced wizardry to produce clean and detailed images with SDR and HDR sources. The latter is particularly impressive thanks to the wider colours and higher peak brightness, and there’s support for HDR10+, although sadly no Dolby Vision. There’s no Dolby Atmos either, but this 65-inch HDR TV can send immersive audio back via HDMI-ARC from its built-in apps.

This state-of-the-art 65-inch Smart TV includes Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, and many more catch-up and streaming services. There’s a Universal Guide to help you choose, along with easy setup using the SmartThings app, and the ability to work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Q90R has an incredibly low input lag, and support for VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low-latency mode), making it a fantastic 65-inch QLED TV for gamers.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

2. Panasonic TX-65GZ2000 The best 65-inch OLED TV for image quality Reasons to buy + Superb picture accuracy + Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Dolby Atmos support Reasons to avoid - Smart system is basic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a solid all-round 65-inch OLED 4K TV the Panasonic GZ950 (the cheaper version of this TV) is definitely worth considering, but if you’re looking for the best, then check out the GZ2000. This awesome 65-inch OLED TV is a technological statement of intent from the Japanese manufacturer, delivering a picture so good that it’s even used by the professionals when making movies.

The GZ2000 has a bespoke panel that delivers the brightest HDR to date from an OLED TV (improving the one key weakness OLED has), while the HCX PRO intelligent processor upscales any source to perfection. The comprehensive HDR support includes HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while this THX-certified TV also delivers incredible image accuracy, and includes extensive calibration controls.

This 65-inch Smart TV also sounds fantastic, thanks to a sound system that has been tuned by Technics and includes upward-firing speakers to add overhead effects with Dolby Atmos soundtracks. The GZ2000 is also great to look at, with an attractive but minimalist industrial design and a superb level of build quality.

The My Home Screen 4.0 smart platform is fairly basic when compared to the operating systems offered by LG and Samsung, but it includes the main video streamers and Freeview Play, while also working with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Panasonic GZ2000 isn’t cheap, but this 65-inch HDR TV is the choice of the pros – you see movies the way they were meant to be seen, and isn't that what you want from a big screen?

(Image credit: Philips)

3. Philips 65OLED754 The best-value 65-inch OLED TV Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision and HDR10+ + Dolby Atmos support + Ambilight is great Reasons to avoid - Basic streaming services Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you think getting a 65-inch OLED TV is prohibitively expensive, then think again. The Philips 754 not only has a 4K panel with all the usual OLED colour and contrast benefits, but also boasts superior image processing thanks to the company’s P5 Engine.

As a result, both SDR and HDR content benefits from top-drawer upscaling, noise reduction and motion smoothing. In the case of HDR you also get every version including HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making the 754 an excellent 65-inch HDR TV. The good news doesn’t stop there, with the 754 sporting a decent set of speakers and Dolby Atmos decoding for more immersive object-based audio.

The SAPHI smart operating system is fairly simple, but it’s responsive, intuitive and has Amazon Alexa built-in. For gamers there’s also a highly effective game mode, with a low input lag. Finally, three-sided Ambilight creates synchronised ambient light to enhance your viewing experience, making the Philips 754 a great-value 65-inch smart TV.

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG OLED65B9 A great-value 65-inch OLED TV with full smart features Reasons to buy + Impressive picture quality + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Amazing smart platform Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

LG has an extensive range of 65-inch OLED TVs, and they’re all good, but it’s the B9 that offers the best bang for your buck. You simply won’t find a better smart system than LG’s webOS, and the B9 includes everything from ThinQ AI-enhanced features to built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The platform is responsive and intuitive to use thanks to the Magic Remote, and there’s a gob-smacking choice of streaming apps that includes Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, and the UK catch-up services.

All these services also look and sound good, thanks to LG’s α7 Intelligent Processor combined with support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Only the lack of HDR10+ disappoints, but that’s soon forgotten when you realise the B9 includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs. As a result, this 65-inch smart TV supports HDMI-eARC for advanced audio output, 4K video at 120 frames per second, VRR and ALLM, with the last three features good for gamers, as is a very low input lag. All this makes the B9 an absolutely cracking 65-inch HDR TV.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony KD-65AG9 The best 65-inch TV for audio and video in one package Reasons to buy + Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos + Excellent Acoustic Surface speaker + Comprehensive app support Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ support Today's Best Deals AU $5,306 View at Appliances Online

The Sony AG9 represents the company’s flagship 65-inch OLED TV, and forms part of its Master Series of TVs. It includes all the benefits associated with OLED, such as saturated colours and inky blacks, but it also boasts Sony’s X1 Ultimate image processor for the best-possible scaling and noise reduction.

The AG9 delivers impressive images from SDR and HDR sources, with the latter benefiting from Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster. This TV supports Dolby Vision for HDR, although not HDR10+.

The AG9 also includes Sony’s Acoustic Surface sound system, which uses actuators to vibrate the TV's front panel itself, turning the entire screen into a speaker. It really works, with the audio emanating from the screen and Dolby Atmos adding greater immersion. If you don't want an extra soundbar or other sound system, this is the best sound you can get from a (relatively) compact set.

The Android TV operating system includes Google Assistant built-in, but also works with Amazon Alexa, and while the choice of streaming services isn’t quite as impeccable as LG or Samsung, the Sony AG9 is an impressive 65-inch smart TV that sounds as good as it looks.