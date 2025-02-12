You don’t need the gym – boost total-body strength with this beginner-friendly resistance band workout

It's also low-impact and can improve your mobility too

A woman performing banded bicep curls
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Trying to stay fit while dealing with the busyness of everyday life can be challenging, but with the right tools, it doesn’t have to be. The underrated resistance band is an incredibly versatile piece of kit that allows you to get a full-body workout anytime, anywhere. This seven-move resistance band workout packs a muscle-building punch, targeting all your major muscle groups, from your legs to your glutes, back, and chest. Just grab a long, pull-up resistance band and get ready to grow.

Before we jump into the workout, though, you may be wondering how beneficial resistance bands actually are. They are very beneficial, in fact. Research has shown that resistance bands (when used in the right way) can develop similar muscle strength to using dumbbells and weight machines. They also offer additional benefits. These include strengthening the body's stabilising muscles (which is important for remaining pain – and injury-free), improving mobility, and being easier on the joints.

BANDS WORKOUT // Full Body // Short Version - YouTube BANDS WORKOUT // Full Body // Short Version - YouTube
Watch On

For this workout you'll want what's known as a 'pull-up' resistance band, which are much larger than the small 'booty bands'. Perform 10 reps of each exercise below (do this on each side where it's a single-arm exercise). Rest for 30-60 seconds between each exercise, and 1-3 minutes after you've completed all seven movements. Aim to complete four rounds of the workout in total. Here's the exercises:

  • Seated rows
  • Upright row
  • Single-arm curls
  • Rotational single arm overhead press
  • Overhead hold single leg marches
  • Push-ups
  • Squat and reverse lunge

If you need more resistance band workouts, we have plenty! For more full-body routines, check out this six-move superset routine, which is guaranteed to leave you with an impressive pump afterward. If you'd rather train your lower and upper body separately, though, here's a 15-minute routine for the arms, back, and shoulders and a 20-minute routine to target the legs and glutes.

