When’s the best time to take creatine?
The science-backed supplement is a must for building strength and muscle, but is there an optimal time to take it?
You’re probably familiar with the popular sport supplement, creatine and its science-backed benefits. This ‘work hard play hard’ supplement helps enhance recovery so that you can continue pushing harder during your training session – meaning more gains – and is used by athletes and dedicated gym goers.
Whether you take creatine pills or powder, you’re probably wondering if there’s a best time to take it so that you can reap the benefits and, if there is, then when is it? We spoke to Myprotein’s Registered Sports Dietitian, Elle Kelly, to find out.
When’s the best time to take creatine?
“Creatine can help with preventing muscle breakdown, supporting faster recovery and promotes greater glycogen replenishment than carbohydrate alone so, theoretically, taking creatine before or after a workout could be preferable," Elle says. "However, the most important thing with creatine is consistency.”
You therefore don’t need to worry about getting it in first thing in the morning, or right before your workout, just stay consistent and take it whenever is convenient for you.
“Evidence has shown that continuous supplementation can increase the amount of creatine in muscles by 20-40%, which can lead to a greater ability to perform at a higher intensity and recover quicker which will support strength, performance and muscle mass gain over time.”
If, for whatever reason, you happen to miss your daily dose, Elle says there’s no need to worry, or double up on scoops, and to just get straight back to having it the following day. We suggest keeping a small 100g pouch of creatine in your gym bag, along with a protein shaker, so you never forget.
Creatine monohydrate is the most researched form of creatine. Add it to your protein shake, pre-workout porridge or drink to enhance your training performance.
How much creatine should you take?
According to Elle, the current daily recommendation for creatine is 3-5 grams. However, if you’re just getting started on the supplement, you may want to do what’s known as a ‘loading phase’, where you take 20 grams of creatine per day, over five to seven days. Although, it’s not necessary.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
“Some pre and intra workout blends may also contain creatine, so make sure you check if you need an additional supplement,” Elle adds.
Who should take creatine?
Anyone can take creatine and it has many benefits that go beyond physical performance, as new studies have shown it can improve cognitive function and even boost memory. Although you may want to check with your GP or dietician.
Elle does point out that vegans and vegetarians may benefit from taking creatine in particular, as it’s naturally obtained through meat. “Studies have suggested that creatine supplements may have a greater effect in non-meat eaters due to the naturally lower baseline levels of creatine, however, they are mixed on this.
"Regardless of your dietary preferences, the amount of creatine that could be consumed through food is not sufficient to increase muscle creatine concentrations to see the benefits that have been illustrated in studies. Therefore, anyone who is active and looking to enhance their performance and recovery can benefit from taking creatine."
