What’s the best time of day to get your protein fix?

Whether you hit the gym or not, we all know it’s key to get enough protein into our diet, as it plays a significant role in keeping us fit and healthy. But, have you ever wondered what the best time of day is to get your protein fix, or if there even is one? You’re not alone.

To cut to the chase, there isn’t a specific time per se that is best to have your protein, what’s more important is that you’re consuming enough of it. If you workout, however, having it at a particular time can benefit you. Mike O’Leary PhD, a sports nutrition specialist and Head of Product at leading sports nutrition brand, ESN, dives into the matter, while answersing some of your most common protein Qs.

Why do we need protein at all?

Protein is one of the most important components of our diet as it is the building block of every cell in our body, playing an enormous role in keeping us healthy, physically and mentally. “It’s crucial for muscle growth and repair, but it's also an essential macronutrient that aids nearly all bodily functions, including supporting our immune system, healing wounds, maintaining our skin and hair health," says O'Leary. "But it also plays a role in regulating our blood sugar levels, bone density, satiety, and producing various enzymes.”

How much protein should we be having per day?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The British Nutrition Foundation states that adults should be consuming 0.75g of protein per kg of bodyweight. However, O’Leary recommends aiming higher, around 1.4-2g of protein per kg of body weight, depending on your activity levels. “The recommended necessary amount is to prevent malnutrition on average, not to meet individual needs or ensure optimal nutrition for each person,” he says.

If you train regularly, and are looking to build strength and muscle, you will most likely need to consume more. The same can be said if you’re trying to lose weight, as protein can help you feel fuller for longer. We dive into more detail about how much protein you should be having here.

It's always best to ensure you’re getting enough protein through a well-balanced diet but, if you struggle, you can always supplement with protein powder. Not sure whether you’re hitting your protein intake? Here are five signs that may indicate you’re not eating enough protein, as well as signs that you’re eating too much, which can lead to digestive issues and put pressure on your kidneys.

When is the best time of the day to eat protein?

Breakfast, lunch, or dinner—when is the best time of day to eat protein? The answer is all of the above. You don’t want to limit your protein intake to a set time of the day, instead, Mark says you should prioritise spreading it out evenly. “I'd recommend dividing your protein intake over the whole day, ensuring each of your meals is packed with a variety of high-quality protein sources such as lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy and legumes, aiming for at least a minimum of 20-40 grams of protein per meal.”

Why is this though? "Spreading your protein intake throughout the day is recommended as it stimulates muscle protein synthesis through a steady supply of amino acids, supporting muscle growth effectively," says O'Leary. "It will also help with satiety, therefore making it easier to manage your calorie intake as you will feel fuller for longer."

If, however, you train regularly, then you can benefit from having protein after your workout to compensate for the muscle breakdown that would have occurred during your session. This is where a protein powder can become particularly handy as it allows you to get your protein fix quickly. That being said, don’t worry if you can’t smash a shake straight away, as research shows that the anabolic window—the timeframe following a workout when muscles are more responsive to protein—can last anywhere between four to six hours.