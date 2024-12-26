Up to £450 Peloton Boxing Day Sale is the ‘New Year, New Me’ gift that keeps giving

Peloton kicks off the New Year with big savings on exercise bikes, treadmills, and strength training equipment

Peloton Bike+
(Image credit: Peloton)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

Let’s face it: after a December spent overindulging on mince pies, mulled wine, and "just one more slice of turkey," the idea of a New Year fitness reboot suddenly seems pretty appealing. Luckily, Peloton is here to help – and it’s bringing some serious deals with it. Their Boxing Day Sale is the perfect excuse to transform your living room into a high-energy fitness studio (minus the sweaty strangers).

Think of the original Peloton Bike as your personal fitness genie – one that grants you access to live and on-demand workouts, scenic rides in breathtaking locales, and even video streaming for those days when "working out" looks more like binge-watching. With packages now starting at £1,449 (down from £1,599), you’ll save up to £250 while you pedal your way to glory – or at least to justify that leftover Christmas pudding.

The Peloton Bike+ is like the Peloton Bike’s cooler, more advanced sibling. It has a rotating screen (for the perfect yoga angle) and automatic resistance control (for when you’d rather not think too hard). Save up to £450 and snag a Bike+ Starter Set for £1,939. It’s a workout experience so smooth, you’ll forget you’re sweating. Well, almost.

Looking to trade your post-Christmas slump for a runner’s high? The Peloton Tread has you covered with features like auto-incline, dial control knobs, and, yes, even game-inspired workouts like Lanebreak. At £3,095, it’s £250 cheaper than usual—and significantly more fun than running in January drizzle.

AI-powered strength training? Yes, please! The Peloton Guide is like having a personal trainer in your telly. Save up to £75 and get started for just £45. It’s cheaper than gym fees and doesn’t come with any awkward locker room encounters.

So why wait? Start the year with a bang – or, in this case, a spin, sprint, or strength session. But fair warning: Peloton’s Boxing Day Sale might just be the best excuse to skip those resolutions you never keep and start a fitness habit you’ll actually enjoy. Terms and conditions apply, but feeling fabulous doesn’t.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸