Up to £450 Peloton Boxing Day Sale is the ‘New Year, New Me’ gift that keeps giving

Let’s face it: after a December spent overindulging on mince pies, mulled wine, and "just one more slice of turkey," the idea of a New Year fitness reboot suddenly seems pretty appealing. Luckily, Peloton is here to help – and it’s bringing some serious deals with it. Their Boxing Day Sale is the perfect excuse to transform your living room into a high-energy fitness studio (minus the sweaty strangers).
Think of the original Peloton Bike as your personal fitness genie – one that grants you access to live and on-demand workouts, scenic rides in breathtaking locales, and even video streaming for those days when "working out" looks more like binge-watching. With packages now starting at £1,449 (down from £1,599), you’ll save up to £250 while you pedal your way to glory – or at least to justify that leftover Christmas pudding.
The Peloton Bike+ is like the Peloton Bike’s cooler, more advanced sibling. It has a rotating screen (for the perfect yoga angle) and automatic resistance control (for when you’d rather not think too hard). Save up to £450 and snag a Bike+ Starter Set for £1,939. It’s a workout experience so smooth, you’ll forget you’re sweating. Well, almost.
Looking to trade your post-Christmas slump for a runner’s high? The Peloton Tread has you covered with features like auto-incline, dial control knobs, and, yes, even game-inspired workouts like Lanebreak. At £3,095, it’s £250 cheaper than usual—and significantly more fun than running in January drizzle.
AI-powered strength training? Yes, please! The Peloton Guide is like having a personal trainer in your telly. Save up to £75 and get started for just £45. It’s cheaper than gym fees and doesn’t come with any awkward locker room encounters.
So why wait? Start the year with a bang – or, in this case, a spin, sprint, or strength session. But fair warning: Peloton’s Boxing Day Sale might just be the best excuse to skip those resolutions you never keep and start a fitness habit you’ll actually enjoy. Terms and conditions apply, but feeling fabulous doesn’t.
