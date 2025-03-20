This affordable Garmin Fenix alternative is even cheaper at Amazon – I want it
Why spend big on a Garmin Fenix when you can get this feature-rich smartwatch at a considerably cheaper price?
Garmin’s Fenix series is renowned for being one of the best smartwatches for outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to its rugged durability, multi-sport functionality, and long battery life. But, despite their brilliance, we all know a Fenix comes with a hefty price tag. Good thing I’ve spotted this cheap Fenix alternative, which has just been made even cheaper on Amazon, and I'm seriously considering it myself.
Right now you can snag the T-Rex 3 from Amazfit for £286.16, reduced from £328.90 – now, that’s significantly cheaper than any Fenix deal you’ll stumble across. We recently reviewed the T-Rex 3 and gave it a solid four-star rating, with our reviewer noting it packs many of the same Fenix features but at a considerably lower price point.
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a tough smartwatch built for adventurers, boasting a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility in all lighting conditions. With over 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS, and up to 27 days of battery life, it delivers both durability and high performance in even the harshest environments.
This includes a super long battery life (up to 40 days in saver mode), offline maps, dual-band GPS, and a solid construction that can endure extreme environments, making it ready for any adventure you throw at it. It’s even passed 15 MIL-STD-810G tests, so it can withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures, shock, and water depths up to 100 metres.
On top of this, it’s equipped with over 170+ sports modes (including skydiving for you adrenaline junkies), a ton of health monitoring features, from heart rate to stress tracking and SpO2 monitoring. There’s even a night function, which includes a red light flashlight and night safety light. All of this (and more) for less than £300? A bargain, if we say so ourselves.
