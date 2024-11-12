The secret island that changed indoor cycling forever just reappeared on Zwift

After launching the Zwift Ride and announcing updates after updates in 2024, the brand is back once again to reveal the return of the revived Jarvis Island, the virtual world that ignited the indoor cycling phenomenon.
Initially launched a decade ago, Jarvis Island became a beacon of virtual cycling, introducing riders around the world to the concept of digital group rides and races.
For early adopters of Zwift, Jarvis Island wasn’t just a place to ride; it was a community hub, a place where cyclists forged friendships and explored an entirely new way to train and connect.
As word spread, the island’s virtual landscape quickly became a destination for cycling enthusiasts worldwide.
Riders who experienced The Island That Started It All during Zwift’s beta testing period rode over a million miles and climbed an impressive 44 million feet.
Today, Jarvis Island has been reintroduced and is now situated off the coast of Watopia.
Hidden behind an ancient rock formation, it makes its return with a spectacular reveal that greets each Zwifter only once as they approach for the first time.
The updated island isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s a reimagined experience that features advanced visuals, updated routes, and small nods to its original beta days, like the blue bots and even Banjo Man’s café.
This reimagined version of Jarvis Island includes six fresh routes, each catering to a variety of riding styles and goals.
For those who want a challenge, the 52.4-kilometer “Deca Dash” will push them through ten laps of demanding climbs and sharp turns.
Riders seeking a scenic, flat ride can take on the “Wasted 8,” an eight-lap route that delivers ocean views and desert landscapes over 30.7 kilometres.
Jarvis also offers more intense climbs, with “Loopin’ Lava,” an 18.3-kilometre circuit that circles the volcanic terrain of Watopia, bringing heat to every ascent.
For those interested in the island’s heritage, “The Classic” combines routes from Zwift’s origins with new scenic paths.
The “Coast to Coast” route is a test of endurance, featuring the Sasquatch and Woodland Sprints, along with two KOM sections and a Jarvis Sprint.
For Zwifters focused on speed, “Triple Twist” incorporates the Zwift and Jarvis KOMs along with sprint sections across three loops.
For veteran riders and newcomers alike, the island promises a unique blend of history, innovation, and the chance to ride alongside others who have embraced the spirit of virtual cycling.
As Zwift continues to evolve, the comeback of Jarvis Island is a celebration of the past and a look toward the exciting future of indoor cycling.
Sign up for Zwift today to check out Jarvis Island (and many more areas you can ride) today.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
