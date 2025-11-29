“Very comfortable” running headphones that feel “so light you don’t notice them” are now available at their best price ever at 20% off
If you run, cycle, or just love listening to music on the move, you must have heard of SHOKZ. The company's bone-conduction headphones grace the skulls of many active people, thanks to their ability to play music and allow you to listen to your surroundings simultaneously.
Shop all SHOKZ deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale
The brand's OpenRun Pro headphones are the kind of gear that quietly becomes a daily essential, and right now they’re one of the most compelling deals on the market.
Amazon reviews are full of praise about the OpenRun Pro 2: owners say these headphones feel “very comfortable” and “so light you don’t notice them,” even on long runs or commutes. Now cheapest ever for only £135.
For outdoor workouts, the awareness provided by the headphones is a safety feature preferred by many athletes. Reviewers regularly note how stable the fit is even under heavy movement, and how the headphones refuse to shift or slip, no matter how sweaty the session gets.
Under the hood, the OpenRun Pro delivers practical performance: Bluetooth connectivity, dual noise-cancelling mics, a lightweight titanium band, and water/sweat resistance make them ideal for running, cycling or gym work regardless of the weather. Battery life lasts long enough for multiple sessions, so you don’t have to charge every day.
Audio won’t fool an audiophile used to sealed over-ears, but users still praise the sound as “clear enough for music and podcasts,” more than good enough for motivation during training. Paired with the comfort and freedom these give you, that’s more than enough for most runners.
Given the current price drop, these headphones pack serious value: premium build quality, reliable performance, messaging versatility and that essential open-ear safety for outdoor workouts.
For anyone who wants to combine comfort, situational awareness, and dependable sound on the move, the OpenRun Pro is hard to beat, especially at its lowest price yet.
