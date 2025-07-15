Prime Day is over, but this popular rugged Garmin is still on offer
The Instinct 2 is less than £200
Amazon Prime Day is over, but does that mean all deals are dead? Absolutely not – there are still a handful of brilliant savings to be had, and this Garmin Instinct 2 deal is one of them.
This rugged adventure watch is an excellent alternative to more expensive Garmins – like the Fenix – as it boasts plenty of features to support your outdoor escapades and fitness activities, with a much more user-friendly interface.
The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.
Why choose the Garmin Instinct 2?
Despite being a few years old and simpler in design (it has no colour display or touchscreen), the Instinct 2 remains a fan favourite amongst Garmin enthusiasts, due to its rugged durability, comprehensive features, and excellent battery life.
It doesn’t overkill on the feature front, but for those living an active lifestyle, the Instinct 2 has all the functions you’d need, from multi-sport tracking, to advanced health monitoring and outdoor navigation. Some of its most notable features include TrackBack routing, ABC sensors altimeter, barometer, compass) and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.
The battery life is also brilliant, as you’ll get up to 28 days, making it ideal for extended adventures off the grid or long training cycles. It’s also built to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance (up to100 meters), so it can handle the harshest environments without missing a beat.
As we mentioned, the Instinct 2 doesn’t have a coloured, AMOLED or touch screen, instead it has five buttons. However, its reliability and functionality are why this wearable has remained so popular over the years. If you’ve been considering buying one yourself, at this price, it’s more than worth it.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.