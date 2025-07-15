Prime Day is over, but this popular rugged Garmin is still on offer

Amazon Prime Day is over, but does that mean all deals are dead? Absolutely not – there are still a handful of brilliant savings to be had, and this Garmin Instinct 2 deal is one of them.

This rugged adventure watch is an excellent alternative to more expensive Garmins – like the Fenix – as it boasts plenty of features to support your outdoor escapades and fitness activities, with a much more user-friendly interface.

Garmin Instinct 2: was £219.99 now £185 at Amazon The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

Why choose the Garmin Instinct 2?

Despite being a few years old and simpler in design (it has no colour display or touchscreen), the Instinct 2 remains a fan favourite amongst Garmin enthusiasts, due to its rugged durability, comprehensive features, and excellent battery life.

It doesn’t overkill on the feature front, but for those living an active lifestyle, the Instinct 2 has all the functions you’d need, from multi-sport tracking, to advanced health monitoring and outdoor navigation. Some of its most notable features include TrackBack routing, ABC sensors altimeter, barometer, compass) and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

The battery life is also brilliant, as you’ll get up to 28 days, making it ideal for extended adventures off the grid or long training cycles. It’s also built to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance (up to100 meters), so it can handle the harshest environments without missing a beat.



As we mentioned, the Instinct 2 doesn’t have a coloured, AMOLED or touch screen, instead it has five buttons. However, its reliability and functionality are why this wearable has remained so popular over the years. If you’ve been considering buying one yourself, at this price, it’s more than worth it.