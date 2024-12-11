Montane strikes gold in the battle against wet weather with its AW25 down jackets

British performance clothing brand Montane raised the bar for cold-weather gear last year with the introduction of ExpeDRY down insulation.

Now, the company is set to feature it across all its down jackets, starting from the AW25 collection.

ExpeDRY is a down featuring FUZE technology for a chemical-free alternative to hydrophobic-treated down, the brand’s website explains.

Made by Allied, the gold-infused insulation debuted in the Alpine 850 Nano jacket, promising to redefine warmth and durability in the mountains.

Even though down has long been prized for its exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio and compressibility, non-treated feathers falter in wet conditions, losing their loft and heat-trapping capabilities when damp.

Enter ExpeDRY – Montane’s unique solution that blends nature and science by infusing microscopic gold particles into the down clusters.

Without going into too much detail, the technology creates an ‘electrostatic shield’ that repels moisture, allowing the down to retain its warmth and structure in high-humidity or wet environments.

As a result, ExpeDRY is said to not only prevent moisture absorption but also accelerate drying times, making it a standout choice for adventurers tackling extreme weather.

Better still, gold-infused down retains its performance throughout the product's lifetime, providing lasting comfort and durability.

The Alpine 850 Nano (RRP £300/ $375/ approx. AU$597.85; women’s/ men’s), part of Montane’s AW24 collection, was the first jacket to feature ExpeDRY and has already gained a reputation for excellence.

By combining ExpeDRY with synthetic insulation in high-moisture areas, the Alpine 850 Nano offers superior warmth-to-weight performance while ensuring comfort in the harshest environments.

The company will start rolling out ExpeDRY jackets this season, adding more models to the lineup as new releases appear.

Learn more about the ExpeDry technology at Montane.