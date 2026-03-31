Welsh denim brand Hiut just gave Rapha a durability upgrade cyclists will love and it comes with free repairs for life

Rapha isn’t a brand you’d typically associate with denim, but its latest collaboration might change that.

Teaming up with Hiut Jeans Co., the British cycling specialist has launched a limited-edition selvedge denim collection designed with riders in mind, and it comes with a promise of free repairs for life.

Available exclusively to members of the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC), the collection reimagines Rapha’s City Jeans through Hiut’s craftsmanship-led approach, blending heritage construction with subtle, bike-friendly detailing.

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Built for the ride, designed for everyday life

The collection includes two styles, The Work for men and The Aurelia for women, both made from raw, unwashed 12.5oz indigo selvedge denim sourced from the renowned Cone Denim Mill in the US.

There’s a reflective Rapha logo hidden inside the right leg, revealed when rolled up for visibility in low light, alongside a reinforced centre-back belt loop designed to handle repeated wear in the saddle.

(Image credit: Rapha)

It’s all fairly understated, as expected from Rapha, making the jeans have an everyday edge with a performance undertone.

Hiut Jeans Co. has built its reputation on making fewer, better products, and every pair in this collaboration comes with free repairs for life, carried out by the brand’s GrandMasters in Cardigan, West Wales.

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That approach mirrors Rapha’s own repair programme, which offers fixes for damaged cycling kit, including crash-related wear.

A premium club with one small caveat

There is only one catch: the collection is only available to RCC members, reinforcing Rapha’s focus on building a premium, club-driven ecosystem around its products.

RCC membership costs £70 (~$92 / €80 / AU$135) a year, which, on top of the price of the jeans, might push them into the “nice to have” rather than essential category.

(Image credit: Rapha)

That said, the membership does unlock perks such as exclusive product drops, access to global rides and events, and a growing community of like-minded cyclists.

That exclusivity won’t suit everyone, but it does add to the appeal for committed riders who already buy into the brand’s community-first approach.

If nothing else, this collaboration suggests that the future of cycling apparel might not look like Lycra at all.

The collection is available now at Rapha (for RCC members), for £350 (~$462 / €403 / AU$675).