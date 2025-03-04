This YETI Ranchero backpack feature ruined all other commuting backpacks for me

I've tried many backpacks in my life, but I never found one that blew me away with a feature the same way YETI's latest bag did. The new Ranchero is unique in many ways, but its zipper system is really something else!

In case you don't know, the best cool box brand just launched the YETI Ranchero, a new commuting backpack that goes unnecessarily hard for no reason apart from that it can. The bag is made from durable materials and has ample storage in the form of what feels like a thousand zippered pockets.

However, what makes the Ranchero unique in my eyes is the RipZip Opening. This tri-zip system is one of those features that makes you slap your forehead and exclaim, "Why has no one thought about this before?!"

Essentially, instead of having one full-length zipper, you get three smaller ones that meet in the middle. Well, not exactly in the middle; the meeting point is a bit further up the bag, but certainly not at the top. Kind of two-thirds way up.

You can unzip either of the three zips without touching the others, allowing you to access different parts of the main compartment without unloading all the contents of the backpack.

The top two zips release the backpack's lid, while the lower one allows you to 'peel away' the sides of the bag (when the top zips are undone) or access the lower part of the main compartment without flipping the top of the bag open.

The RipZip Opening is a total game-changer. I like roll-top bags like the next person, but it's a real pain in the neck to find stuff in them, especially in public. I'm sure I'm not the only one who had to unload everything from a roll top onto the ground before finding what I was looking for.

This won't ever be the case with the Ranchero. Not only because of the RipZip Opening but also the TuffSkin material that makes the bag stand on its own even when it's empty, which means you can get in and out of the bag more easily.

It has to be said that the Ranchero isn't a small bag, nor is it light. YETI is famous for its sturdy, bear-proof coolers, and the brand applied the same philosophy when creating the new bag. It's a tough, somewhat bulky bag, especially the larger 27L version.

I've been using the bag for a few weeks, and it's already making me forget all the other backpacks I've used. Sure, it might be overkill if you only carry your laptop with you, but if you like to organise your bits and like to carry around stuff, YETI's latest commuter backpack is a must.

The Ranchero is available to buy now directly from YETI US, YETI UK and YETI AU for the recommended retail price of $225/ £250 (22L) and $275/ £310 (27L).