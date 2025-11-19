The North Face's “extremely sturdy” duffel gets a rare Black Friday discount in the outdoor mega-sale

The North Face Base Camp Duffel is one of those rare pieces of kit that feels genuinely bombproof, and that’s exactly why it’s worth snapping up now that it’s £46.05 off, bringing the price down to £98.95.

Shop all bags in Cotswold Outdoor's up to 50% off Black Friday sale

This bag is built for serious travel, but it can be used for anything from the gym to escaping for a weekend adventure to packing for long-haul trips. The laminated, weather-resistant fabric and reinforced base make it far tougher than a standard holdall, and the classic cylindrical shape gives you a huge 95-litre capacity without wasting space.

Cotswold Outdoor shoppers consistently praise how durable it feels. One reviewer described it as “extremely sturdy”, adding that it “takes a lot of punishment”. Another said it’s simply a “great big bag for taking on holiday”, praising how much it can swallow while still being manageable to carry.

Several people highlight its long lifespan, with one buyer noting that their previous Base Camp Duffel “lasted for years and travelled everywhere”, which is the best endorsement you could hope for at this price.

The large D-zip opening makes packing and accessing your gear easy, and reviewers liked the internal mesh pockets for organising smaller items. The convertible straps also prove popular, with one customer calling them “comfortable even when fully loaded”. The mix of grab handles, haul straps and backpack-style carry makes this a genuinely versatile travel companion.

Most people describe it as reliable, simple and tough; a workhorse bag that feels built for real-world use. With nearly £50 off, this is one of the best-value ways to get hold of an iconic, hard-wearing duffel that should last for years of travel and adventure.