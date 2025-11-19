The North Face's “extremely sturdy” duffel gets a rare Black Friday discount in the outdoor mega-sale
Base Camp Duffel Bag is under £100 at Cotswold Outdoor – get it while you can!
The North Face Base Camp Duffel is one of those rare pieces of kit that feels genuinely bombproof, and that’s exactly why it’s worth snapping up now that it’s £46.05 off, bringing the price down to £98.95.
Shop all bags in Cotswold Outdoor's up to 50% off Black Friday sale
This bag is built for serious travel, but it can be used for anything from the gym to escaping for a weekend adventure to packing for long-haul trips. The laminated, weather-resistant fabric and reinforced base make it far tougher than a standard holdall, and the classic cylindrical shape gives you a huge 95-litre capacity without wasting space.
The North Face Base Camp Duffel is a tough, travel-ready workhorse with a massive 95-litre capacity, reinforced construction and “extremely sturdy” reviews to match. With nearly £50 off, it’s a brilliant Black Friday buy for adventures and everyday hauling.
Cotswold Outdoor shoppers consistently praise how durable it feels. One reviewer described it as “extremely sturdy”, adding that it “takes a lot of punishment”. Another said it’s simply a “great big bag for taking on holiday”, praising how much it can swallow while still being manageable to carry.
Several people highlight its long lifespan, with one buyer noting that their previous Base Camp Duffel “lasted for years and travelled everywhere”, which is the best endorsement you could hope for at this price.
The large D-zip opening makes packing and accessing your gear easy, and reviewers liked the internal mesh pockets for organising smaller items. The convertible straps also prove popular, with one customer calling them “comfortable even when fully loaded”. The mix of grab handles, haul straps and backpack-style carry makes this a genuinely versatile travel companion.
Most people describe it as reliable, simple and tough; a workhorse bag that feels built for real-world use. With nearly £50 off, this is one of the best-value ways to get hold of an iconic, hard-wearing duffel that should last for years of travel and adventure.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.