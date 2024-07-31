5 ways to keep cool on a hike, according to an outdoor expert

Nothing beats heading out for a long hike when the sun is shining; feeling the heat on your bare skin, surrounded by nature with bright blue skies overhead. But, with the glorious weather comes the heat.

Hiking can get hot at the best of times, let alone when temperatures are sky-high. It’s therefore important to try and keep cool and not overheat firstly, for your own sanity and so you can still enjoy your time on the trails and, secondly, to keep you safe.

Below, OS Champion and NHS Dcotor, Essi Troughton shares her five top tips to help you keep cool when hiking in peak heat.

1. Be an early bird

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Where possible, get up and out early,” says Essi. The hottest times of the day are between 12PM and 3PM, so if the weather is due to be hot, try and beat the rising temperatures by heading out earlier. Not a morning person? You could always head out in the evening when the temperature has dropped. If you do this, just make sure you've got all your hiking essentials, especially a head torch.

2. Choose your clothing wisely

“Avoid dark colours like black and navy, as they absorb almost all wavelengths of light which is then converted to heat,” says Essi. Opt for white and light colours instead as these will reflect the sun’s rays and help you stay cooler. “Also, choose clothing made from synthetic material or merino wool,” says Essi. Synthetic materials are great for wicking away sweat and drying quickly, whereas merino wool is thermoregulating.

3. Drink plenty!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An essential for any hike to avoid dehydration, but even more so when it’s hot, so make sure you pack multiple insulated hiking water bottles. If you’re heading near lakes and streams you could also invest in the LifeStraw Peak Solo, so that you can drink the water safely from them. And don’t forget electrolytes! “When you sweat, you lose minerals as well as water and electrolyte drinks replace these,” says Essi. “Plus, the sugar they contain is absorbed by the gut more efficiently.”

4. Dip a neck buff in water

If you wear a neck buff or bandana whilst hiking, Essi suggests dipping it in water, then wearing it to help keep you cool. Your neck is a pressure point with blood vessels close to the surface, therefore by applying a cold compress to this area can help lower the temperature of blood and generate a cooling sensation.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Plan your trail

(Image credit: Getty)

If you know it's going to be particularly hot, instead of opting for an exposed trail that will be a heat trap, try and look for a route that offers you some protection. “Incorporate woodland for some shade and locations with water sources,” adds Essi. It'll help you feel refreshed and will be a good place to rest, if you need it and have a dip!