5 Outdoor fitness challenges to test your endurance and resilience

Are you looking for your next outdoor adventure, where your physical and mental resilience are tested to their limits? Step right this way, we’ve got something for you. After all, setting a goal, working hard towards it, then finally smashing it is an unmatched feeling.
Whether you’re into your hiking, ultra-running, are a keen cyclist, or even a swimmer, one of these challenges up in the Welsh mountains, or the beautiful Lake District, may be right up your street. Who doesn't love a new challenge for the New Year?
The Three Peaks Challenge
Calling all fellow hikers! The Three Peaks Challenge is pretty much what the name implies, where you’ll conquer the three highest peaks in the UK– Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon– in just 24 hours, may we add. Clocking up a total walking distance of 23 miles and ascending 10,000 feet, endurance and mental resilience are certainly put to the test. Make sure to pull into a drive-through on the way back for a little treat, you’ll totally deserve it!
When: May-Sept 2025
Tenacious Ten Endurance Challenge
Heading to the Black Mountains in Wales, the Tenacious Ten Challenge is a 10-hour, 4.3-mile loop race. The aim? Complete as many loops as you can (the current record is nine loops). You don’t have to go at this one alone though, as you can do it in pairs, or teams of four. A decent pair of trail running shoes is definitely recommended.
When: May 2025
Fred Whitton Challenge
If you’re an avid cyclist, then this could be right up your street, as it’s thought to be the toughest one-day ride in the British cycling calendar. Honoring the late Fred Whitton, an advocate for cycling in Cumbria and North Lancashire, the challenge spans 112 miles throughout the stunning Lake District. It includes a range of iconic climbs, like Kirkstone, Newlands and the notorious Hardknott Pass. With 4,000 metres of ascent, it’s probably not one for rookies.
When: May 2025
Dragon’s Back Race
This 380km, 6-day run is considered one of the toughest mountain races in the world! Starting at Conwy Castle and finishing at Cardiff Castle, you’ll take on epic views and, in some places, some very rocky, technical terrain (they really emphasise on the website this is not a trail run). For those who aren’t sure about hacking the full six days, there’s 'The Hatchling', where you can choose to do part of the race route each day instead.
When: September 2025
Swim Serpentine
If swimming is more your forte, then why not grab your wetsuit to take on the biggest open water swim race in the UK? As you may have already guessed, you’ll be taking on the chilly waters of the stunning Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park (which was also used for the open-water events at the 2012 London Olympics). There are four distances to choose from— half a mile, one mile, two miles, or a six-mile loop— so there’s something for everyone looking for a memorable experience.
When: September 2025
