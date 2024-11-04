Garmin’s best running watch gets a marathon price cut in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is almost upon us but, as usual, many retailers have started their sales early, much to our delight! Here at T3 we’ve been rounding up the best early Black Friday deals that we’ve spotted so far, and today’s deal of the day has to be this one on the Garmin Forerunner 945, which has had a mega price cut from $599.99 to $279.99 at Walmart— that’s over a $300 off!

The Forerunner 945 is an outstanding running watch with a wealth of fitness features to help reach your goals, a two-week battery life (in smartwatch mode), precise sensors to accurately track your health metrics, offline maps and music, so you can leave your phone at home and get in the zone.

The only thing that couldn’t be ignored about the 945 was its price, especially when there are more affordable rivals, like the Foreunner 745 available. However, with this marathon discount the 945 is now even cheaper than this, so if it's a premium smartwatch you’re after then now’s the time to snap it up!

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99, now $279.99 at Walmart The Forerunner 945 is a superb smartwatch for dedicated runners and triathletes who are looking to chase their next goals. Save $320 off it, now!

If you want to learn the complete ins and outs of the Forerunner 945 then head over to our five-star review by our Active Editor, Matt Kollat, who is King of the Garmins here at T3. Alternatively, if the 945 is still out of your budget then consider the Forerunner 245, an equally brilliant (but more affordable) running watch, which is currently also on sale at Amazon. Its battery life is slightly shorter and it has a few less features, but plenty enough to see the average runner through their training.