You can buy one of the best triathlon watches for half price off – no Prime Membership required!

What's the first brand that comes to mind when considering the best triathlon watches? Probably Garmin, and maybe Polar, but fitness technology company Wahoo also has its performance wearable in the form of the Elemnt Rival. And now you can own one for just £99.99!

If you are someone who regularly enjoys swimming, cycling or running, individually or in triathlon form, the Wahoo Elemnt Rival delivers a bucketload of data in a way that requires very minimal interaction with the tech, allowing you to focus on performance with only the cursory glance at the watch face.

Wahoo ELEMNT RIVAL: was £199.99 now £99.99 at uk.wahoofitness.com The Wahoo ELEMNT Rival is a GPS multisport watch designed for triathletes and athletes. It features seamless transition tracking, advanced performance metrics, and a user-friendly interface. With durable construction and long battery life, it's ideal for demanding training sessions and races.

The Wahoo ELEMNT Rival is a top choice for athletes, especially triathletes, due to its seamless integration of advanced features and ease of use.

The watch provides key performance metrics like heart rate, cadence, and running dynamics, giving athletes the insights they need to optimize their training. Its reliable GPS accuracy ensures precise tracking for outdoor activities, whether you're swimming in open water or running a marathon.

Another advantage of the Wahoo ELEMNT Rival is its seamless integration with the Wahoo ecosystem, including indoor training devices like smart bikes and trainers, making it ideal for athletes who train both indoors and outdoors. With a long battery life and simple, intuitive interface, it's designed for performance without the complexity.

For athletes serious about improving their performance and wanting a multisport watch that is both powerful and easy to use, the Wahoo ELEMNT Rival is an excellent choice.