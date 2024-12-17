This five-star Garmin has hit its lowest-ever price in this limited-time Amazon deal

If you missed the Black Friday sale to snag a great saving on one of Garmin’s best triathlon watches, don’t worry, I’ve found a great deal for you. Right now you can grab the Forerunner 255 for £190.99 at Amazon, the cheapest it's been this year! A word of warning though, Amazon has listed this as a ‘limited-time deal’ though. While we don’t know when it will end exactly, what we do know is that it won’t be around for too long.

The Forerunner 255 packs a whole lot of features into a compact watch body. It has multi-sport tracking capabilities (including triathlon mode and race widget), up to 14 days battery life, training status, and offers a ton of health tracking features too. Heart rate variability, sleep, blood oxygen levels and nap detection are just a few.

LOWEST-EVER PRICE Garmin Forerunner 255: was £190.99 now £289.99 at Amazon Treat yourself this Christmas to the Forerunner 255 in the shade 'slate', currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon with 35% off. With its multi-sport tracking capabilities, health features and daily workout suggestions, this mid-range wearable has everything you need to hit monitor your overall health and smash your fitness goals.

When T3's Active Editor reviewed the Forerunner 255 he awarded it a prestigious five-stars and said it's a tiny but mighty wearable and that its heart rate variability feature is what really stands out, "adding another layer to the extensive recovery and training features".

The Forerunner 255, in general, is a decent mid-range running/triathlon watch but, with this additional money off, it's almost the same price as some of Garmin's entry-level wearables, like the Forerunner 55. Grab it now, while you can!